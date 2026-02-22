403
Man Faces Hate Crime Charges After Vehicle Targets Brisbane Synagogue
(MENAFN) Authorities in Australia have charged a man with a hate crime after he allegedly drove his pickup truck into the gate of a synagogue in Brisbane.
Footage from security cameras shows the driver stopping outside the synagogue on Friday night, reversing his Toyota Hilux, and crashing into the building’s gates before fleeing the scene, according to reports.
Queensland Police Acting Superintendent Michael Hogan said the suspect was apprehended within 90 minutes of the attack. Police added that the driver narrowly missed a passerby before targeting the synagogue. Hogan noted that investigators are examining whether the suspect’s mental health or intoxication played a role in the incident.
Queensland Jewish Board of Deputies Vice President Libby Burke condemned the attack, saying, “This attack is not only an attack on my community, it is an attack on all of us.”
On Saturday, Queensland Premier David Crisafulli voiced support for the Jewish community.
“This is another signal as to why we have put strong laws before parliament to protect all people where they worship,” he said.
Reports indicate that several countries have seen an increase in anti-Jewish violence and hate crimes since the outbreak of the war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel in October 2023.
Past incidents in Australia include a December 2025 attack in Sydney, where two Islamist terrorists opened fire at Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration, killing 15 people, and a July 2025 attempt in Melbourne to set a synagogue on fire, according to reports.
These events drew criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused Australian authorities of “appeasement” of Islamic radicalism and claimed their support for Palestine has contributed to anti-Semitism.
