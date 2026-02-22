403
Iran Won’t Give in to US Blackmail Over Its Nuclear Program
(MENAFN) Iran has declared it will resist any US attempts to coerce it regarding its nuclear activities, according to a defense official speaking to reports on Saturday. The source emphasized that any military action by the US or Israel would trigger a “broad and unlimited response.”
The official also stated that the US is “well aware of Iran’s capability and determination to respond,” adding that President Donald Trump is “buying time to try to force Iran to accept his terms by increasing military and political pressure.”
“Iran is not going to get bogged down in a long and fruitless negotiation process. A negotiation where the prospect of lifting sanctions is weak has no value for Iran,” the source said.
This warning comes amid ongoing tensions between the two nations, with recent Omani-mediated discussions in Geneva failing to produce any concrete agreements.
During his first term, Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 UN-backed nuclear deal and has repeatedly insisted that Iran dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities entirely. He recently set a 10-to-15-day window for Iran to reach a deal, as reported by sources.
In response to escalating US military activity in the Middle East, including the deployment of two aircraft carrier strike groups and additional bombers, Iran conducted sudden live-fire exercises. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also stated that it would target US bases in the region if provoked.
Tehran continues to assert that its nuclear program is peaceful and falls within its sovereign rights. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reports on Friday that a new draft proposal would be submitted soon and emphasized that while Iran favors diplomacy, it remains “prepared for war.”
