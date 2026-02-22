403
NETSCOUT DELIVERS AI-READY SMART DATA FOR COMMUNICATIONS SERVICE PROVIDERS
(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, UAE., February 20, 2026 – NETSCOUT® SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of observability, AIOps, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, today announced the extension of the NETSCOUT Omnis™ AI Insights solution to communications service providers (CSPs) to deliver the critical data foundation needed to implement agentic AI for customer experience and network operations. Now that NETSCOUT can transform CSPs’ raw network data into AI-ready smart data, they can deploy AI agents that improve the customer experience, enable predictive maintenance, and enhance network security with greater efficiency, reduced costs, and decreased risk.
According to a McKinsey & Company C-level survey of telco operators, 64% stated they are scaling their AI efforts, with the introduction of AI agents being a key driver. More importantly, 45% of respondents cited data as the primary inhibitor to their scaling efforts.
NETSCOUT’s Omnis™ AI Sensor for Service Providers delivers curated, AI-ready smart data in real time that CSPs need to optimize customer experience, solve problems faster, and assure service quality across complex digital ecosystems, including 5G, RAN, Core, MEC, and Transport. It delivers a high-fidelity dataset that enables superior AI/ML outcomes by minimizing the human intervention required to correct AI hallucinations, driving greater trust in those insights for better decision-making. This enhanced visibility layer correlates data from across the mobile/fixed network into a single unified, consistent view. CSP teams gain timely, accurate, and complete insights into performance, service impact, and customer outcomes from intelligently normalizing network information, continuously linking activity to real subscriber experiences, and precisely aligning events across the network. The result is faster root-cause analysis, more confident operational decisions, improved service quality, and a clearer understanding of how network performance impacts customers across mobile domains.
Omnis™ AI Streamer for Service Providers enables operational teams to turn overwhelming volumes of network telemetry into actionable intelligence that drives faster detection, analysis, and automated response. It is a powerful, programmable curation engine that transforms sensor data into actionable real-time intelligence tailored to the specific needs of network, service assurance, and operations teams. By extracting, aggregating, and labeling high‑value signals from complex data streams, it enables operators to precisely shape the data they need through an intuitive Playbook Builder. Optional ML‑based enrichment can be applied to selected feeds—such as outlier detection, and contextual classification—leveraging high‑fidelity, sensor‑derived metadata. This produces significantly smaller, faster-to-process curated data streams that external AI agents, analytics platforms, and operational applications can consume directly to drive closed‑loop actions at scale.
“AI agents only deliver meaningful outcomes when they are powered by meticulously curated, multi-domain intelligence drawn from real activity across the digital ecosystem,” stated Richard Fulwiler, senior director, product management, NETSCOUT. “By dramatically reducing data volume, complexity, and infrastructure demands for storage and processing, while minimizing risk by enhancing network security, we help CSPs shift customer service and care from being a cost center to a strategic resource that protects revenue and strengthens loyalty.”
Visit NETSCOUT at Mobile World Congress, March 2-5, 2026 (Hall 2, Stand 2B82), to learn more about its next-level AI for Telecom networks.
