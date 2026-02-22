403
UK Councilors Commit to Supporting Palestinian Rights Ahead of Elections
(MENAFN) More than 1,000 councilors across England have pledged support for Palestinian rights ahead of the May local elections, as campaigners aim to make the issue a central part of the electoral debate, according to reports.
The Councillor Pledge for Palestine, launched in December by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and backed by the Vote Palestine 2026 coalition, commits elected representatives to uphold Palestinian rights and ensure that their councils are not complicit in alleged violations of international law by Israel. Measures include divesting council pension funds from companies implicated in these violations.
Thirty-one councils have already passed motions or issued statements supporting pension fund divestment, a position reportedly backed by 46% of voters and opposed by just 14%, according to data cited by the PSC.
Dan Iley-Williamson, political organizer at PSC, said, “The mass movement for Palestine – which has brought millions onto Britain’s streets – is not going away. Vote Palestine will take our demands into the May elections and deliver a message to those seeking office: if you want our votes, stand up for Palestine.”
Of the 1,028 councilors who have signed the pledge, 345 are Greens, 338 Labour, 104 Liberal Democrats, and three Conservatives, with hundreds more from the Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru, the Scottish Greens, local parties, or serving as independents.
Notable signatories include Green Party deputy leader Mothin Ali, Trafford councillor and by-election candidate Hannah Spencer, Labour’s Matthew Brown, leader of Preston City Council, and independent MP and Birmingham councillor Ayoub Khan.
The coalition is also promoting a People’s Pledge for Palestine, encouraging voters to support only candidates who have signed the Councillor Pledge.
