Turkish Red Crescent Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Gaza via El Arish
(MENAFN) The 21st shipment of humanitarian supplies from the Turkish Red Crescent bound for Gaza arrived in El Arish, northeastern Egypt, on Saturday after departing from Mersin, Türkiye, according to reports.
Aid deliveries from Türkiye have resumed following the partial reopening of the Rafah border crossing earlier this month, which had been closed for nearly two years. This has allowed for an increase in humanitarian assistance amid the ongoing ceasefire.
The latest shipment includes around 3,300 tons of supplies, consisting of 175,000 food parcels, personal care items, clothing, shelter materials, water, and other essential goods. Upon reaching El Arish, the aid will be transferred into Gaza via the Rafah crossing in coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent.
Since October 7, 2023, the Turkish Red Crescent has been providing humanitarian support to Gaza through its Goodness Ship initiative. The organization has expanded its relief efforts by partnering with both public institutions and private-sector organizations.
Türkiye has intensified its delivery operations, particularly after the Rafah border crossing reopened on February 2, planning to send an initial 20,000 containers of aid to Gaza.
