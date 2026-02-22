403
Iran Declares EU Armed Forces as “Terrorist Entities”
(MENAFN) Iran has officially classified the naval and air forces of European Union member states as “terrorist entities,” responding in kind after the bloc moved to blacklist the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
In a statement issued Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the measure was taken in retaliation for what it described as an “illegal and unjustified” decision by EU governments to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization. The ministry announced that, under this reciprocal action, all naval and air units belonging to EU countries would now be treated as “terrorist organizations.”
The statement argued that the European move violated “the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law,” emphasizing that the IRGC is “one of the official components of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”
"The Islamic Republic of Iran will act based on the principle of ‘reciprocity,’” it stated.
Earlier in the week, the Council of the European Union confirmed it had formally placed the IRGC on the EU’s terrorist list, following a political consensus among member states reached weeks prior.
“Following its listing, the IRGC will also be subject to restrictive measures under the EU counterterrorism sanctions regime,” the statement read, detailing steps including the “freezing of its funds and other financial assets or economic resources” within EU jurisdictions, as well as the “prohibition for EU operators to make funds and economic resources available to the group.”
According to the Council, the updated blacklist now imposes restrictive measures on 13 individuals and 23 groups and entities.
Relations between Tehran and several European capitals have sharply deteriorated in recent months, particularly after protests erupted inside Iran. European leaders have criticized Iranian authorities over what they characterized as a harsh response to demonstrators, further straining diplomatic ties.
