South Korea Advances Legislative Steps on US Investment Amid Tariff Ruling
(MENAFN) Political leaders in South Korea signaled Saturday that they will continue advancing legislation tied to the country’s financial commitments to the United States, even after a recent Supreme Court decision concerning tariffs introduced by Donald Trump, according to reports.
Representatives from both the governing and opposition camps indicated that the judicial ruling does not alter Seoul’s obligations under an earlier trade arrangement with Washington.
They stressed that the investment framework remains intact despite the legal development.
Kim Sang-hoon of the People Power Party, who also leads a special committee within the National Assembly tasked with supervising the related legislation, said: “The ruling does not appear to constitute grounds to cancel South Korea’s investments in the United States.”
He further explained that parliamentary hearings will proceed as planned and that lawmakers will assess the government’s interpretation of the court’s verdict as part of their review.
The ruling Democratic Party likewise confirmed its intention to keep the process on track, underscoring that the bilateral understanding with Washington still stands.
“No changes in schedule are expected in processing the special bill on South Korea’s investment pledges to the US,” a senior Democratic Party official said, adding, “We plan to review the legislation in a calm and orderly manner.”
In contrast, the smaller Jinbo Party urged authorities to immediately halt all steps connected to the investment measure.
Earlier this month, the National Assembly approved a resolution creating a dedicated parliamentary panel to fast-track legislation linked to Seoul’s $350 billion investment commitment to the United States. That pledge followed a trade accord concluded between the two governments.
The legislative push gained urgency after Trump warned that tariffs on South Korean exports could be increased to 25%, up from a previously settled rate of 15%, citing delays in passing the necessary laws in Seoul.
