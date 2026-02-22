403
Trump Promises to Remove Vietnam from Strategic Export Control List
(MENAFN) Donald Trump has indicated that he will direct US authorities to begin the process of taking Vietnam off the country’s “strategic export control list,” according to an official statement released by Hanoi on Saturday. The commitment reportedly came during his meeting in Washington on Friday with To Lam, the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
According to the statement, To Lam highlighted how highly Hanoi values strengthening ties with Washington under the framework of the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, stressing that cooperation should move forward in "a stable, substantive and effective manner."
He proposed expanding exchanges between delegations and increasing interactions at senior levels. In addition, he emphasized "the need for candid and substantive dialogue on outstanding issues, based on balanced and harmonized interests, in line with each side’s legitimate conditions and interests, and for the benefit of businesses and people of both countries."
For his part, Trump "expressed his affection for the Vietnamese people and reaffirmed that the US commits to supporting a 'strong, independent, self-reliant, and prosperous' Vietnam," the statement said.
The US president also reportedly commended Vietnam’s steps to address trade imbalances and welcomed agreements concluded during the visit. He reacted favorably to proposals from Hanoi aimed at boosting collaboration in economic sectors as well as science and technology, according to the statement.
"US considers Vietnam an important partner in the region," the statement quoted Trump as saying, adding that he praised Hanoi's "increasingly prominent role and voice at regional and multilateral forums."
