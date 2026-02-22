India Committed To Making Global Clean Energy Transition Faster, Fairer: Pralhad Joshi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, said on Sunday that India remains committed to making the global clean energy transition faster, fairer and development-oriented for the benefit of people and the planet.

In an X post, replying to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the minister said that India's clean energy journey is rooted in action, ambition and inclusion.

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we are expanding renewable capacity at scale while powering industry, livelihoods and innovation,” Joshi stated.

Guterres had said that India is proving it's possible to expand clean energy access and grow industry at the same time.

“Together, let's turn climate necessity into development opportunity and make the clean energy transition fair and faster for people and planet,” he mentioned in an X post.

Meanwhile, India is emerging as a global leader in renewable energy expansion.

India is committed to reducing its GDP emissions intensity of greenhouse gases by 2030 to a level of 45 per cent below 2005 levels, raise share of non-fossil fuel electric power capacity to 50 per cent, and create carbon sink of 2.5 billion tonnes to three billion tonnes.

The country has already achieved nearly two-thirds of its nationally determined contributions in fighting climate change four years ahead of schedule.

At the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' here, Guterres cited AI fragmentation risks, calling for global interoperability standards for better outcomes at

Guterres said that today, international cooperation is difficult.

“Technological rivalry is growing. Without a common baseline, fragmentation wins, with different regions and different countries operating under incompatible policies and technical standards,” he warned. Addressing the Summit, he said that when we agree on how to test systems and measure risk, we create interoperability.

Guterres also called for science-led AI guardrails to protect people and accelerate innovation. According to the UN Secretary-General, AI guardrails must build confidence and give business clarity so innovation can move faster in the right direction.

