Third US Citizen Gets Killed by Federal Immigration Agent
(MENAFN) Newly released documents reveal that a US immigration agent shot and killed an American citizen in Texas in 2025, marking the third known death linked to immigration enforcement operations.
The incident occurred months before the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal agents in Minneapolis in January, during a nationwide immigration crackdown. Those deaths had sparked renewed public outrage.
Ruben Ray Martinez, 23, was shot by a federal agent in South Padre Island in March 2025, according to internal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) records obtained by a watchdog group. ICE agents were reportedly conducting immigration enforcement operations alongside local police.
Martinez was killed after he “intentionally ran over a Homeland Security Investigation special agent” during a traffic stop, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement.
At the time, local media reported the incident as an officer-involved shooting, but the participation of federal agents was not disclosed until the internal report became public earlier this week.
Democratic Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro has accused ICE of concealing the incident, arguing that the agency failed to inform the public in a timely manner.
