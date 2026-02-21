403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Slovakia Threatens to Cut Emergency Electricity to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Slovakia has warned it will suspend emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine unless Kiev restores deliveries of Russian oil by Monday, Prime Minister Robert Fico stated.
The dispute revolves around the Druzhba pipeline, a Soviet-era conduit that transports Russian crude to both Hungary and Slovakia. Supplies were halted in late January, with Ukraine attributing the interruption to a Russian airstrike. Moscow, in contrast, claimed that Ukraine was leveraging energy as a means of pressure against the two EU countries, which have criticized the bloc’s support for Ukraine. Both Slovakia and Hungary have echoed this position.
On Saturday, Fico took to X to issue a direct warning to President Vladimir Zelensky, while also criticizing Ukraine for what he perceives as a lack of gratitude for Slovakia’s past humanitarian aid and its accommodation of roughly 180,000 Ukrainian refugees.
Zelensky, Fico wrote, “refuses to understand our peace-oriented approach and, because we do not support the war, he is behaving maliciously toward Slovakia.”
The dispute revolves around the Druzhba pipeline, a Soviet-era conduit that transports Russian crude to both Hungary and Slovakia. Supplies were halted in late January, with Ukraine attributing the interruption to a Russian airstrike. Moscow, in contrast, claimed that Ukraine was leveraging energy as a means of pressure against the two EU countries, which have criticized the bloc’s support for Ukraine. Both Slovakia and Hungary have echoed this position.
On Saturday, Fico took to X to issue a direct warning to President Vladimir Zelensky, while also criticizing Ukraine for what he perceives as a lack of gratitude for Slovakia’s past humanitarian aid and its accommodation of roughly 180,000 Ukrainian refugees.
Zelensky, Fico wrote, “refuses to understand our peace-oriented approach and, because we do not support the war, he is behaving maliciously toward Slovakia.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment