Uniswap Founder Slams Scam Crypto Ads After Victim Lost Everything

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Uniswap founder Hayden Adams has warned users about fraudulent ads impersonating the decentralized exchange, recounting a case in which a victim reportedly lost everything. The alert arrives as January posted the largest crypto-scam losses in 11 months, underscoring persistent brand-abuse and consumer risk in the space. Adams noted that scam Uniswap apps appeared while App Store approvals were pending, a pattern that has persisted even after years of reporting. In parallel, scammers have begun buying ads on major search engines to capture users who search for“Uniswap,” presenting paid results that resemble official links. When users click through and connect wallets, attackers can drain funds with alarming ease.



Scam ads targeting Uniswap have resurfaced, leveraging paid search results to imitate the official site and misleading users who seek the platform.

A crypto holder reporting a mid-six-figure wallet loss illustrates the real-world cost of these impersonations and social-engineering tricks.

Uniswap previously flagged clone sites in October 2024, when scammers created lookalikes with altered UI elements to steer users toward unsafe actions.

January's scam and exploit losses reached about $370.3 million, marking the period as the worst month in nearly a year for fraud in crypto, according to CertiK data. A single social-engineering incident accounted for the majority of losses within January, underscoring how a single method can have outsized impact on users.

Market context: The rise in scam-ad fraud comes as brand impersonation, social engineering, and search-ad manipulation continue to erode trust in crypto services. The broader market has seen steady attention on security hygiene, user education, and platform-level safeguards as regulators and industry groups seek better guardrails for digital-asset promotions and onboarding.

The incident underscores a systemic risk facing everyday users: the barrier between legitimate and counterfeit promotion is collapsing in the online search realm. When a top result for a trusted platform resembles the real site, even cautious participants can be led into granting permissions that unlock total access to their wallets. Hayden Adams' warning highlights that fraud. Ads and clone sites are becoming more sophisticated, and the friction for fraudsters to mimic reputable brands has diminished as digital advertising costs remain accessible and search algorithms fail to fully discriminate intent in some cases.

Historically, Uniswap has faced persistent spoofing attempts. In October 2024, Cointelegraph reported on a fake Uniswap clone that exploited the platform's branding, altering the navigation and promoting unsafe actions such as a misleading“connect” button instead of“get started,” and a“bridge” option in place of“read the docs.” That episode demonstrated the dual threat of brand impersonation and misdirection-where the user's trust, not just their funds, is at stake. The ongoing risk reflects broader challenges in brand security for decentralized protocols that rely on open-source credibility rather than centralized verification channels.

From a security metrics perspective, January's figures paint a stark picture. CertiK noted that crypto exploits and scams totaled $370.3 million for the month, the highest monthly tally in 11 months and roughly four times the level seen in January 2025. Of the 40 incidents recorded that month, the majority of losses stemmed from a single social-engineering attack that drained about $284 million from a solitary victim. The concentration of losses in one event amplifies the message: attackers continue to refine social-engineering playbooks, aiming for high-value targets while exploiting trust in familiar brands.

For users and builders, the implication is straightforward: brand risk in crypto remains a material threat, and defensive measures-such as stricter validation of landing pages, better authentication signals, and more robust user education-are essential. The crypto community and platform operators must balance rapid access and openness with verifiable assurances that the user is engaging with legitimate interfaces. While regulators debate standards for disclosures and promotion, practical risk-reduction steps-such as explicit warnings on search results, quick-path checks for domain legitimacy, and safer wallet-approval flows-could help reduce the odds of a successful impersonation.

As scams evolve, so too must user vigilance. The Uniswap case adds to the growing chorus of incidents that illustrate how a combination of deceptive search results, cloned UI, and social-engineering can inflict meaningful losses even on users who attempt to act prudently. The path forward is not only about better enforcement but also about empowering users with clearer signals, safer defaults, and rapid corrective action when fraud is detected.



Actions by search engines and app stores to curb crypto-brand impersonation and remove counterfeit Uniswap pages promptly.

Uniswap and other DeFi projects enhancing in-product warnings and safer onboarding flows to prevent wallet approvals on dubious sites.

CertiK and other security firms continuing to publish monthly incident tallies and spotlightting high-impact social-engineering scams.

Regulatory developments around crypto advertising, brand protection, and platform accountability that could shape how promotions are vetted online. Public awareness campaigns and educational initiatives aimed at strengthening user discernment when interacting with crypto interfaces online.



Hayden Adams' X post warning about scam ads impersonating Uniswap and noting prior delays for App Store approvals.

X user“Ika” describing a six-figure wallet drain and a statement:“I believe that getting drained isn't bad luck. It's the final consequence of a long chain of bad decisions.”

Cointelegraph 's October 2024 report on a fake Uniswap site designed to look authentic, with altered navigation prompts. CertiK's reporting on January's $370.3 million in crypto theft and the detail that 40 incidents occurred that month, led by a single $284 million social-engineering loss.

Sources & verification

Hayden Adams' warning crystallizes a broader truth about crypto security: brand integrity is a line of defense as much as cryptographic safeguards. The attacker's toolbox increasingly blends paid search manipulation with convincing UI masquerades, creating a high-risk surface for users who may not spot the differences between legitimate pages and lookalikes. The historical episodes-from the October 2024 clone to the current wave of deceptive search results-highlight a recurring vulnerability: when a project's name is associated with a trusted platform, the first impression can determine whether a user stays safe or exposes themselves to irrecoverable losses.

For participants building in this space, the takeaway is practical and actionable. Clear brand verification signals, domain controls, and user education should be integral to product design and incident response. The goal is to make legitimate interactions opt-in by default, with explicit confirmations before sensitive actions-especially wallet approvals-are executed. While the market contends with liquidity and macro headwinds, the quality of user onboarding and the reliability of promotional channels will increasingly influence the pace of adoption and trust in DeFi platforms.

As regulators, platform operators, and security researchers map the path forward, the industry will likely rely on a combination of technical safeguards, stronger verification ecosystems, and more transparent communication about known fraud campaigns. The losses in January serve as a reminder that even established brands in crypto must continuously adapt to a threat landscape that is evolving in real time. The resilience of the ecosystem depends on proactive risk management, rapid remediation when breaches occur, and ongoing education that helps users distinguish genuine opportunities from well-crafted scams.

