Muscat Stock Exchange Index Posts Weekly Gain
Total trading value during the week reached OMR 360.8 million, down 4.3 percent from OMR 377.2 million recorded the previous week number of transactions executed fell by 22 percent to 30,650, compared with more than 39,000 deals in the prior week.
The market capitalization of listed securities on the Muscat Stock Exchange posted gains of OMR 179.5 million, ending the week at OMR 35.934 billion.
During the week, shares of 35 companies advanced, while 41 declined and 22 remained unchanged.
