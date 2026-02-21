Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Muscat Stock Exchange Index Posts Weekly Gain


2026-02-21 02:04:52
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The benchmark index of Muscat Stock Exchange rose by 47 points last week to close at 7,225 points, supported by gains in many energy and services stocks. The stock, however, also witnessed limited profit-taking that weighed on shares of several blue-chip companies.

Total trading value during the week reached OMR 360.8 million, down 4.3 percent from OMR 377.2 million recorded the previous week number of transactions executed fell by 22 percent to 30,650, compared with more than 39,000 deals in the prior week.

The market capitalization of listed securities on the Muscat Stock Exchange posted gains of OMR 179.5 million, ending the week at OMR 35.934 billion.

During the week, shares of 35 companies advanced, while 41 declined and 22 remained unchanged.

