Abdullah Bin Zaid Islamic Center Conducts Tests For New Reverts In Sheikh Jassim Noble Qur'an Contest

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has conducted tests for new reverts within the 12th Sheikh Jassim bin Muhammad bin Thani Noble Qur'an Competition organised by Awqaf.

The number of enrolled reverts in this branch reached 376 from both genders, representing 18 nationalities, mostly African and Asian communities residing in the State of Qatar, a statement by Awqaf said on Saturday.

The statement stressed that the organisation of this branch is part of the contest's mission to support these new reverts and bring them closer to the Holy Qur'an, as well as to deepen and inculcate the correct notions of Islam in them through an incremental path that observes the short time since they embraced Islam and the discrepancy in their ability to memorise and recite.

Member of the organising committee for the competition, Hassan Abdul Salam Al Emadi, said 17 judging panels have overseen these tests, including 9 for men and 8 for women, clarifying that the committee has been keen to opt for expert judging members who are well-versed in ways to deal with Arabic non-native speakers by taking into account the educational aspects and individual discrepancies of those participants.

The calibration mechanism has fundamentally focused on memorization with adherence to key Tajweed provisions, Al Emadi noted, in addition to observing easiness for those who don't master the Arabic language, Al Emadi pointed out, suggesting that the objective isn't to measure the memorization level, but to encourage reverts to stand resilient and keep pursuing their faith pathway.

Al Emadi added that the branch has been included in the competition's branches since 2013, becoming an annual platform that accommodates reverts whose declaration of Islam has not exceeded three years, noting that the number of registrants this year reached 218 male participants and 158 female participants.

This diversity, Al Emadi noted, demonstrates the message of Islam along with the role the State of Qatar is undertaking to host various communities, provide ideal educational and faithful environments, and help them learn the Holy Qur'an and comprehend its teachings.

Overall, the center continues to undertake its role in bringing the communities closer to Islam, educating the non-native speakers in the Arabic language, and taking care of new reverts scientifically and pedagogically.

The contest remains an annual faith milestone that endows these new reverts with an opportunity to deepen their relationship with the Holy Qur'an and entrench faith in their hearts in a top-notch competitive atmosphere that reflects the spirit of Islam grounded in mercy, science, and spiritual purification.