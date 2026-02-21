Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Coreweave, Inc. (CRWV) Investors: March 13, 2026, Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Did you buy CRWV securities between March 28, 2025, and December 15, 2025?

Affected CRWV Investor Summary



Who: CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV )

What: Securities fraud class action filed

Class Period: March 28, 2025 through December 15, 2025

Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: March 13, 2026

Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's ability to meet customer demand for its service Investor action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against CoreWeave, Inc. (“CoreWeave”) (NASDAQ: CRWV ) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired CoreWeave securities between March 28, 2025, and December 15, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”). The lead plaintiff deadline is March 13, 2026.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired CoreWeave securities and experienced losses, you are encouraged to contact KTMC attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484)270-1453

...



There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney

Learn more about CoreWeave, Inc. on YouTube: