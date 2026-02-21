UNICOS Launches V-Flash Eyeliner Stamp, Bringing One-Press Winged Liner To Busy Beauty Routines
The launch builds on the brand's growing visibility across social media, following the viral success of UNICOS' Freckle Pen and Eyelash Stamp, which have collectively generated millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. With the V-Flash Eyeliner Stamp, UNICOS continues to expand its lineup of tools aimed at making everyday makeup faster and more accessible.
The Appeal: Solving Everyday Beauty Frustrations with Intentional, Patented Design
For many women balancing work, family, and packed schedules, traditional winged eyeliner remains a daily challenge. Uneven lines, shaky hands, and time-consuming corrections often turn a simple step into a source of frustration-especially during rushed mornings.
