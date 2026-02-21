AI-Driven Clinical Tools To Remove Diagnostic Subjectivity In Healthcare: Dr. Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that artificial intelligence (AI) is set to remove subjectivity from medical diagnosis, helping doctors deliver more precise and patient-specific treatment in the years ahead.

Speaking at the“Medllumina 2026: International Multi Specialty Medical Conference,” Dr. Singh said AI-powered tools will significantly reduce human error in clinical decision-making.

He explained that in traditional diagnosis, doctors rely heavily on personal judgement and experience.

For example, a pathologist examining a cancer biopsy slide with the naked eye might miss a tiny but critical cluster of affected cells.

“However, an AI-enabled system can scan the slide and directly point to the exact area that needs attention. This reduces the chances of oversight and improves accuracy,” he stated.

“AI tools can also analyse a patient's complete medical data during clinical examinations and flag important findings that might otherwise go unnoticed. This will strengthen diagnosis and lead to better treatment outcomes,” the Minister said.

Highlighting the need for interdisciplinary collaboration, Dr. Singh said modern medicine is no longer limited to one field.

“With the rise of super-specialisation, doctors often work within narrow domains. Platforms like multi-speciality conferences create space for dialogue across disciplines such as medical technology, engineering and advanced data sciences,” Dr. Singh explained.

Tracing the journey of medical science over the past few decades, he said healthcare has moved from classical bedside learning to advanced imaging and molecular technologies.

“From ultrasound and CT scans to MRI and genomics, diagnostic tools have evolved rapidly,” the MoS stated.

He added that while earlier medical mastery depended mainly on extensive reading and clinical experience, AI systems now act as powerful support tools that enhance doctors' judgement rather than replace it.

Dr. Singh also pointed to changes in India's disease patterns. Illnesses that were once confined to specific regions, such as diabetes in southern states or thyroid disorders in Himalayan areas, are now widespread across the country due to lifestyle changes and shrinking rural-urban gaps.