Putin Passes On Law Allowing Telecom Shutdowns at FSB Request
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed legislation requiring telecommunications operators to suspend services when directed by the Federal Security Service (FSB), with specific conditions to be established through presidential regulations, according to official reports.
Under the new law, operators will not face legal liability for network interruptions that occur in compliance with an FSB directive.
The measure was passed by the State Duma in its third and final reading on Tuesday.
According to the accompanying explanatory note, the law is intended to enhance security in areas overseen by the FSB and to support counterterrorism efforts.
