Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Putin Passes On Law Allowing Telecom Shutdowns at FSB Request

Putin Passes On Law Allowing Telecom Shutdowns at FSB Request


2026-02-21 06:06:46
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed legislation requiring telecommunications operators to suspend services when directed by the Federal Security Service (FSB), with specific conditions to be established through presidential regulations, according to official reports.

Under the new law, operators will not face legal liability for network interruptions that occur in compliance with an FSB directive.

The measure was passed by the State Duma in its third and final reading on Tuesday.

According to the accompanying explanatory note, the law is intended to enhance security in areas overseen by the FSB and to support counterterrorism efforts.

MENAFN21022026000045017281ID1110771086



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search