Samsung Presents 'Switch To An Elevated AI Living Experience' With Exclusive Offers This Ramadan

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Samsung's AI Living experiences are designed to help families and individuals skip the chaos and switch to calmer and more meaningful Ramadan moments

Dubai, UAE – February, 2026 – Samsung Gulf Electronics announced the launch of its new Ramadan campaign“Switch to an Elevated AI Living Experience”, offering enhanced AI Living across a wide range of its products. This includes exclusive offers on Samsung and Shop App to support consumers with access to everyday productivity and help individuals and families switch from everyday chaos to calmer, more meaningful Ramadan moments at home.

Inspired by Samsung's 2026 vision of 'Your Companion to AI Living', Ramadan's switching moments will bring to life how evolved ecosystems spanning mobile, home entertainment and home appliances, truly work to eliminate the stress of daily chores.

With Samsung's AI-enabled, connected ecosystem, Ramadan routines that many families recognize will ease, including the chaos of preparation, the switch into smoother rituals, and the calm of more meaningful time together. From Iftar preparations in the kitchen with the help of Bespoke AI, watching the latest Ramadan shows on Samsung OLED TVs with families, to capturing every moment with clarity through the lens of Galaxy Z Fold7 camera, Samsung's connected smart devices are designed to provide more meaningful moments everywhere, guiding you through the day.

Shafi Alam, Senior Director and Head of the Direct to Consumer and Corporate Marketing Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said:“Ramadan naturally shifts the pace at home, and families often want solutions that help everything run a little more smoothly without compromising the moments that matter. Our regional campaign, 'Switch to an Elevated AI Living Experience,' brings that to life by showing how Samsung's AI-powered devices can take the friction out of daily tasks and help households focus on shared time together. Through exclusive online offers, we're enabling more consumers to access these experiences throughout Ramadan.”

Customers across the UAE will able to benefit from exclusive Samsung offers, bundles, and promotions are crafted to bring the latest AI-powered technology into every home, delivering unparalleled value and transforming Ramadan experiences through more meaningful moments.

To make Ramadan shopping more rewarding, Samsung is offering 5X Samsung Rewards points, 0% installments up to 24 months, buy now pay later options, special bundle discounts when purchasing multiple devices, convenient payment plans, and trade-in offers. Free delivery ensures your products arrive safely at your doorstep.

The exclusive deals will be on select Samsung products across mobile, visual display, and home appliances that will allow consumers the chance to find more meaningful moments everywhere with true AI companions.