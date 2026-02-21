ITP Beauty Wins Certclean's 2026 Clean Beauty - EWG-Verified, Mineral, Tinted SPF Serum

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 20, 2026 10:49 am - CertClean Clean Beauty Award Winner in Sun Care Category! Daily Bawse, EWG-Verified, Mineral Tinted SPF Serum, beating out hundreds of global entries in the world's largest competition for clean beauty.

February 20, 2026, Los Angeles, CA - ITP Beauty is an indie, BIPOC female-founded clean skincare brand based in Los Angeles, led by a team of 3 passionate professionals with deep expertise in sustainability, e-commerce, and marketing. The brand creates EWG-Verified Clean, BCPP safe, multi-use products for the busy, bawsy human on-the-go.

Daily Bawse has been named a winner in the prestigious CertClean's 11th Annual Clean Beauty Awards, beating out hundreds of global entries in the world's largest competition for clean beauty. This global program recognizes products created without harmful chemicals and celebrates the brands that prioritize consumer safety and ingredient integrity.

Born from a mission to eliminate a 12-step routine without sacrificing safety, ITP Beauty's award-winning hero product, Daily Bawse, is an EWG-Verified, semi-sheer, mineral-tinted SPF 28 serum that replaces 4 products in 1:

1. Hydrating Serum: Infused with Hyaluronic Acid for a "bouncy" texture, locked in with an occlusive layer to retain long term moisture.

2. Moisturizer: Powered by advanced moisturizing technology

3. Anti-Aging Treatment: Formulated with multiple peptides and Radish Root

4. Inclusive Sun Protection: Non-nano zinc oxide with zero white cast across all tints, available in: Dew You (Light Shade), On The Glow (Medium Shade), and Golden Hour (Dark Shade)

5. Glowy formula: Beautiful semi-sheer glow that highlights in all the right places

“Daily Bawse proves that you don't have to choose between a 100% clean formula and a high-performance product that actually works on every single skin tone,” says founder Oni Auer.“We developed an inclusive formula where each shade is designed to flex across four skin tone ranges.”

About ITP Beauty:

ITP Beauty is a BIPOC female-founded brand dedicated to transparency in skincare, based in Los Angeles. ITP creates EWG-Verified Clean, multi-use products designed for the busy, bawsy human on-the-go. Our mission is to bridge the gap between high-performance results and actual safety, ensuring everyone has access to true clean beauty that simplifies their routine without compromising their health.

