Modi's AI Summit Spotlights Ambition And Limits

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Prime Minister Narendra Modi used a high-profile artificial intelligence summit to project India as a pivotal force in the global AI race, even as logistical strains and policy gaps underscored the scale of the challenge ahead.

The gathering brought together senior executives from global technology firms, domestic start-ups, academic leaders and policymakers, signalling a concerted push by New Delhi to position the country as both a major market and a development hub for AI. Modi framed the technology as central to economic growth, public service delivery and national competitiveness, arguing that India's digital public infrastructure and vast talent pool provide a foundation for leadership in the field.

Speaking at the event, Modi said AI must be“inclusive and responsible”, emphasising applications in healthcare, agriculture, education and governance. He pointed to platforms such as Aadhaar, the Unified Payments Interface and the CoWIN vaccination system as examples of large-scale digital architecture that could integrate advanced analytics and machine learning.

The summit's optics were carefully managed to reflect global engagement. Executives from leading US technology companies shared stages with founders of domestic firms working on generative AI models, language tools and enterprise software. Representatives from multilateral bodies and research institutions discussed governance frameworks, data protection and the need for cross-border collaboration.

Yet the conference also exposed tensions between ambition and execution. Several sessions ran behind schedule, and some industry participants privately expressed concern over policy uncertainty, particularly around data localisation, cross-border data flows and regulatory oversight. Draft frameworks on AI ethics and safety remain under consultation, and companies are awaiting clarity on compliance requirements.

See also SpiceJet launches direct Sharjah flights

The event unfolded against a backdrop of intensifying global competition. The United States continues to dominate foundational AI research and chip design, while China has invested heavily in domestic models and semiconductor capacity. The European Union has advanced comprehensive legislation through its AI Act, seeking to set global standards on risk and accountability.

India's approach has been more incremental. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has outlined plans to support compute infrastructure, encourage domestic large language models and expand skilling initiatives. Budget allocations for semiconductor manufacturing and design-linked incentives aim to reduce dependence on imports, although fabrication plants remain years away from full-scale production.

Industry analysts note that India's strength lies in its software services sector and a large base of engineers. According to data from industry bodies, the country produces hundreds of thousands of engineering graduates annually, many of whom work in IT and business process outsourcing. Major domestic firms have announced internal AI integration plans, embedding generative tools into consulting, customer support and software development workflows.

At the same time, structural constraints are evident. High-performance computing resources are limited compared with those available in the US and China, and advanced chips are largely imported. Electricity reliability, data centre capacity and high-speed connectivity vary across regions. Venture capital funding for deep-tech ventures has fluctuated amid global market volatility.

Civil society groups and some academics used the summit to call for stronger safeguards. They warned that rapid deployment of AI systems without robust oversight could exacerbate misinformation, bias and privacy violations. India's data protection law, enacted last year, sets out obligations for companies handling personal data, but implementing rules and enforcement mechanisms are still being developed.

See also India advances $39bn Rafale expansion plan

Opposition figures have questioned whether headline events translate into durable policy outcomes. They argue that sustained investment in research universities, independent regulators and judicial capacity will be essential to manage the societal impact of AI. Some economists have also cautioned that automation could disrupt segments of the services workforce, requiring targeted reskilling programmes.

Global investors, however, continue to view India as a growth market. International cloud providers have expanded data centre footprints in cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. Partnerships between domestic start-ups and multinational firms aim to build AI systems tailored to local languages and contexts, addressing a market of more than a billion people with diverse linguistic needs.

Modi's messaging emphasised sovereignty alongside collaboration. He has repeatedly advocated for a global framework on AI governance that reflects the priorities of emerging economies, not solely those of advanced industrial nations. At the summit, he called for shared principles that balance innovation with ethical safeguards, while ensuring access for developing countries.

Diplomatically, the conference reinforced India's profile as a convening power in technology policy, following its presidency of the G20 and engagement in forums on digital public goods. Whether that translates into tangible influence over global AI standards will depend on sustained coordination with like-minded partners and domestic regulatory coherence.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.