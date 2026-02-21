403
Sweden Calls on Citizens to Flee Iran Immediately
(MENAFN) Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard issued an urgent public appeal Friday, calling on all Swedish nationals currently inside Iran to leave the country immediately while exit routes remain open — as the threat of a US military strike against Tehran continues to intensify.
Stenergard delivered the warning directly via X, the US-based social media platform, making clear that the window for safe departure may be closing fast.
"The situation in Iran and in the region is highly uncertain. I therefore wish to emphasize the importance of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs' advisory against all travel to Iran, and the urgent appeal to Swedish citizens who are in the country to leave," Stenergard wrote on US social media platform X.
The foreign minister stressed that air travel and land border crossings remain operational for now — but stopped well short of offering any government-backed rescue option for those who choose to stay.
"A significant personal responsibility rests with those individuals who choose to remain in Iran. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will not be able to assist with evacuation from Iran," Stenergard added.
The stark warning places the burden of action squarely on individual citizens, with Stockholm making clear it will not be in a position to mount any evacuation operation should the security situation deteriorate rapidly.
Sweden's advisory follows a cascade of similar warnings from European governments, including Germany, triggered in large part by US President Donald Trump's confirmation Friday that he is actively "considering" a limited military strike against Iran as leverage in pushing Tehran toward a new diplomatic agreement. Trump offered no further operational details, but the statement alone has been sufficient to accelerate contingency planning across allied capitals.
With Washington simultaneously reinforcing its military presence across the broader Middle East, governments across Europe are racing to extract their nationals before any potential outbreak of hostilities closes the doors entirely.
