Turkmenistan Eyes Expanded Economic Cooperation With OIC
The statement was made during the official ceremony of presenting credentials at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah as Ayazov assumed the post of Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the organization.
OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, receiving the credentials, underscored Turkmenistan's constructive role in the Islamic world.
The sides also highlighted the importance of preventive diplomacy and expressed confidence that Turkmenistan's active participation would further enhance dialogue and practical cooperation with the OIC amid the current international environment.
