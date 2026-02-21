Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan Eyes Expanded Economic Cooperation With OIC

Turkmenistan Eyes Expanded Economic Cooperation With OIC


2026-02-21 03:02:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, February 21. Turkmenistan intends to expand the economic cooperation with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), said Muhammetgeldi Ayazov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Saudi Arabia, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The statement was made during the official ceremony of presenting credentials at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah as Ayazov assumed the post of Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the organization.

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, receiving the credentials, underscored Turkmenistan's constructive role in the Islamic world.

The sides also highlighted the importance of preventive diplomacy and expressed confidence that Turkmenistan's active participation would further enhance dialogue and practical cooperation with the OIC amid the current international environment.

MENAFN21022026000187011040ID1110770584



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search