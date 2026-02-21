403
US Pulls Key Air Forces from NATO Exercise in Norway
(MENAFN) The United States is withdrawing a significant portion of its planned air forces, including F-35 fighter jets, from the biennial Cold Response exercise in Norway, the Norwegian Armed Forces confirmed on Friday.
Lt. Col. Espen Solemdal told local media that some US units will not participate in the exercise, explaining, "We have been informed today that the US forces will not be coming. They will be elsewhere in the world."
The redeployment coincides with the US’ ongoing military buildup in the Middle East aimed at pressuring Iran. Solemdal noted that the absence of US forces affects the air defense battalion’s exercise area, as eight exercise targets were lost, underscoring the seriousness of the situation. He added that the exercise will continue with the remaining participants.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that the USS Gerald R. Ford, described as the world’s largest aircraft carrier, would soon be deployed to the region if negotiations between Washington and Tehran fail. "In case we don’t make a deal, we’ll need it," he said.
The USS Abraham Lincoln and a fleet of destroyers are already stationed in the Persian Gulf, having been sent last month amid escalating tensions between the two countries.
