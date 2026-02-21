403
Spain Criticizes EU Participation in Trump’s Board of Peace Meeting
(MENAFN) Spain’s foreign minister, Jose Manuel Albares, on Friday characterized the European Commission’s attendance at US President Donald Trump’s inaugural Board of Peace meeting in Washington as a “mistake,” according to reports citing a Spanish news agency.
Albares made the comments during an event in Barcelona, one day after Trump convened the first session of his newly formed initiative. The gathering brought together delegates from over 20 nations to deliberate on Gaza’s reconstruction and wider international stabilization plans.
Although the European Union opted not to formally participate in the initiative, it dispatched Mediterranean Commissioner Dubravka Suica to attend the segment of the meeting focused specifically on Gaza.
"It pained me to see a European Union commissioner who shouldn't have been there," said Albares.
Despite acknowledging Trump’s “effort,” the Spanish minister suggested that "there are other ways" to achieve peace in the Middle East.
He reiterated that the EU supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and therefore “cannot participate” in any body that leaves out the Palestinian National Authority.
Albares further explained that Spain declined the invitation to join the meeting because Palestinian representatives were excluded, adding that the US-proposed peace framework "raises serious doubts about its compatibility with international law."
