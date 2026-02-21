Trader Joe's Stores Across US Recall Ready-To-Eat Chicken Fried Rice Here's Why & What To Do Next

MENAFN - Live Mint) Trader Joe's stores across the United States have recalled the ready-to-eat chicken fried rice they sell. According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) website, the item is being recalled due to possible glass contamination.

This ready-to-eat chicken fried rice is manufactured by Oregon-based Ajinomoto Foods North America. According to USA Today, the food manufacturer notified the FSIS after receiving customer complaints.

“FSIS is concerned that some products may be in retailers' or consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the FSIS notice shared on February 19 read.

The food safety agency said four customers had reported finding glass in the products. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries.

What to do next?

The FSIS notice said that consumers who bought these ready-to-eat chicken fried rice from Trader Joe's should either throw it away or return it to the store.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”