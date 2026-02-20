VITA325 Launches First European Pilot With MAGDOMED Rehabilitation Centre In Poland

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > VITA325 has launched its first European pilot with MAGDOMED Rehabilitation Centre in Poland to integrate its AI-powered, smartphone-based gait assessment into post-prosthetic rehabilitation programs.

Odesa, Ukraine / Poland – February 18, 2026 – VITA325, an AI-powered movement platform assessing gait through smartphone sensors and video for personalized mobility care, today announced the launch of its first European pilot with MAGDOMED Rehabilitation Centre in Poland. The collaboration aims to enhance post-prosthetic care and long-term mobility outcomes for people with lower-limb amputations using only their smartphones.

The pilot will introduce VITA325's smartphone-based gait and movement assessment into MAGDOMED's rehabilitation programs. By combining phone sensors and video analysis, VITA325 helps clinicians monitor gait symmetry, balance, and functional mobility remotely, while patients follow structured home-based programs between in-clinic visits. This approach is designed to close the gap between scheduled appointments, reduce the risk of complications, and support more personalized mobility care over time.

“At VITA325, we believe that movement is a vital sign, and every person with limb loss deserves continuous, data-driven support-not just during the short rehabilitation window in the clinic,” said Yuliia Koinak, Founder and CEO of VITA325.“Our pilot with MAGDOMED is an important step towards making advanced, AI-powered movement analysis accessible across Europe through technology patients already carry in their pockets.”

Within the pilot, MAGDOMED's clinical team will use VITA325 to:



Capture standardized walking and functional tests via smartphone to assess gait stability and prosthesis adaptation.

Detect early signs of overload, asymmetry, or compensatory patterns that may lead to pain, joint problems, or secondary injuries.

Provide patients with guided exercise videos and structured at-home tasks tailored to their mobility status and rehabilitation goals. Track progress with objective metrics over time to support decisions on prosthesis tuning, therapy intensity, and follow-up schedules.

The pilot is designed to validate clinical workflows, patient engagement, and outcome improvements, with the goal of scaling to more patients and additional sites after successful evaluation. It also represents a key milestone in VITA325's European expansion following international recognition at global tech events and support from innovation and grant programs.

Building on clinical pilots in Ukraine

Before entering Poland, VITA325 was tested and refined in collaboration with rehabilitation partners in Ukraine. Clinical pilots at ProMed Clinic in Odesa and other local centres helped shape VITA325's protocols for post-prosthetic care, remote monitoring, and communication between patients and therapists. These pilots provided real-world feedback from people with war-related and trauma-related amputations, informing how the platform supports both clinicians and patients in demanding conditions.

“Working closely with Ukrainian rehab teams and patients with complex injuries has shaped every detail of VITA325-from test selection and exercise design to how we present feedback to patients,” added Yuliia.“Bringing this experience to European partners like MAGDOMED allows us to combine local clinical expertise with scalable digital tools for personalized mobility care.”

About VITA325

VITA325 is an AI-powered movement platform that assesses gait through smartphone sensors and video to enable personalized mobility care, starting with people with lower-limb amputations. The platform turns any smartphone into a“movement lab,” capturing gait, balance, and functional mobility through clinically inspired tests without additional hardware. Patients receive guided exercise programs and step-by-step video instructions, while clinicians access dashboards with progress trends, risk indicators, and prompts for follow-up and care adjustments.

VITA325 works with rehabilitation centres to extend care beyond the clinic, support long-term adaptation to prostheses, and create new data-driven services around movement health. The company is currently collaborating with rehabilitation centres in Ukraine and Poland on clinical pilots and real-world validations.

About MAGDOMED Rehabilitation Centre

MAGDOMED Rehabilitation Centre in Poland provides multidisciplinary rehabilitation services with a focus on restoring mobility and quality of life for patients with complex musculoskeletal conditions, including limb loss. Combining evidence-based physical therapy, modern rehabilitation equipment, and patient-centred care, MAGDOMED supports patients from early post-surgical rehabilitation through long-term functional adaptation and return to daily life.

