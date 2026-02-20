Crossroads Barrie Answers Canada's Professional Driver Shortage With Versatile Driver Training Programs

MENAFN - GetNews) Canada's transportation industry faces ongoing challenges driven by qualified driver retirements, industry turnover, and evolving supply chain demands. Crossroads Barrie meets this long-term workforce problem with numerous professional driver training programs to keep the country's goods in motion.







The transportation and logistics industry in Canada faces a significant, looming labour challenge as the current workforce ages toward retirement, while the demand for qualified drivers continues to grow each year. Crossroads Barrie recognized the impending crisis posed by a driver shortage and expanded operations at Crossroads Training Academy, offering professional driver training programs across various fields.

Students at Crossroads Truck Training Academy can enroll in comprehensive truck and bus driver training programs for Class AZ, DZ, BZ, and CZ licenses, all with flexible scheduling options. Many employers in Canada's logistics industry actively seek Crossroads graduates due to the high quality of the academy's instruction. Graduates also receive free job assistance, supported by the company's strong connections to reputable trucking companies.

“Crossroads Truck Training Academy values quality training and personal attention for confident truck operators,” said Crossroads Barrie President Michael Preston.“With a focus on skill attainment, we have led training for 14 years.”

As skilled trades are undergoing a resurgence across Canada, Crossroads Training Academy offers entrepreneurship opportunities in the commercial driving industry while providing students with modern training and skills to succeed. The academy understands the importance of advanced training in improving road safety and professional standards, and every student carries that legacy with them for every mile they drive.

Professionally licensed drivers can unlock greater earning potential after completing the comprehensive truck transport training at Crossroads, which covers both standard and automatic transmissions. Students benefit from flexible financing, an exclusive job board, and a lifetime of placement assistance to help drive their careers forward.

“We have developed several courses and offer programs which prepare new drivers for the road, help experienced professional drivers improve their skills, and assist companies in meeting the demands of the most recent technological and regulatory changes,” Preston said.

From a two-day air brake course to more in-depth training for bus and truck drivers, Crossroads Truck Training Academy helps drivers secure their financial futures with comprehensive training that teaches everything they need to know as professional drivers in Canada. The academy offers weekday classes, as well as evening and weekend classes, to accommodate as many schedules as possible. Roll into a new career in 2026 with driver training at Crossroads.

Join the over 2,000 professional drivers trained at Crossroads Truck Training Academy. Students gain all the skills required to succeed as modern transport drivers, and the academy offers custom training programs for trucking companies seeking to expand their ranks.

