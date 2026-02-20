Building AGI For Pharmaceutical Industry, Deep Intelligent Pharma Secures Another US$60 Million In Funding

MENAFN - GetNews) AI pharmaceutical-development unicorn Deep Intelligent Pharma has recently completed a new financing round of. New investors in this round include, and, while existing shareholdersandcontinued to increase their stakes.served as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction. The newly raised funds will be primarily used to upgrade the company's core technology systems.

Notably, in December last year, Deep Intelligent Pharma had just announced a US$50 million Series D financing. In less than two months, the company has raised over US$100 million in total.

At present, due to technical limitations, most companies still apply AI mainly to the pre-clinical stage of pharmaceutical development. In contrast, Deep Intelligent Pharma provides global pharmaceutical companies with end-to-end intelligent solutions, covering pre-clinical research, regulatory submission, clinical trials, and post-marketing studies.

According to the company, in past projects, clinical trial protocols generated by Deep Intelligent Pharma's AI“brain” achieved“zero revisions” and passed regulatory review in a single submission, highlighting its practical regulatory-grade capability.

From Single-Function Tools to an AI“Digital Scientist Team”

Historically, the pharmaceutical market has been more willing to pay for pharmaceutical pipelines with clear value certainty, while remaining cautious toward pure technology platforms. Deep Intelligent Pharma's breakthroughs in its underlying technical architecture may explain why it has gained strong and continuous investor recognition.

First, from a pharmaceutical development workflow perspective, Deep Intelligent Pharma does not focus on replacing isolated functions. Instead, it proposes the concept of “single-neuron inefficacy”, drawing on deep insights from brain science to cultivate AI into autonomous digital scientist teams with domain-specific cognition.

Through a decentralized, collaborative, and self-evolving“bionic brain”, Deep Intelligent Pharma has built an autonomous AI agent cluster capable of executing the entire clinical trial workflow with extreme precision.

Traditional clinical development involves multiple complex stages such as regulatory submission, trial design, clinical operations, and data management. Deep Intelligent Pharma reconstructs this complexity into a “bionic brain” composed of tens of thousands of high-precision atomic agents, including:

- Protocol Agents responsible for top-level trial design

- Statistical Agents performing rigorous quantitative analysis

- Regulatory Agents ensuring compliance with global regulations

During real-world clinical development, Deep Intelligent Pharma's bionic brain operates through continuous hypothesis–validation–reflection–correction loops at a granular task level, achieving performance comparable to top human experts. According to company data, medical terminology accuracy exceeds 99%, while agents dynamically collaborate through adaptive network connections.

For example, Planning Agents and Validation Agents perform a unique bidirectional“Planning–Execution verification”, cross-checking logic between design and execution to eliminate flaws at the source and ensure scientific rigor and feasibility.

Self-Reflection, Self-Learning, and Industrial-Grade Accuracy

Another major highlight of Deep Intelligent Pharma's platform is its ability to simulate human cognitive processes, enabling agents to reflect, learn, and improve autonomously during task execution.

Based on brain-science principles, the system automatically triggers reflection mechanisms, completing:

- Root-cause analysis (identifying whether errors stem from missing knowledge or flawed reasoning)

- Traceability (pinpointing specific agents or decision nodes)

- Self-rewriting (autonomous modification, differentiation, and restructuring of agents)

In other words, as usage increases, the system continuously self-corrects and evolves.

To address hallucination risks in high-stakes medical scenarios, Deep Intelligent Pharma has built a four-layer safeguard system covering training, inference, cross-validation, and post-processing. The company states that this has raised AI accuracy to 99.9% at an industrial level, effectively overcoming hallucination issues.

Virtual Clinical Trials Before Real Patients

Leveraging its existing platform, Deep Intelligent Pharma has launched a new product called Protocol Rehearsal. Before real patient enrollment, the system conducts a “virtual clinical trial”, simulating possible outcomes to accurately predict enrollment speed, dropout risk, and resource bottlenecks.

This innovation could significantly accelerate AI adoption in human clinical trial stages, helping shift pharmaceutical development from a labor-intensive industry to one driven by autonomous, intelligent decision-making.

Investor Perspectives

Zhao Lei, Partner at Trustar Capital, said that the investment is based on a strong conviction in the long-term structural trend of AI-enabled clinical CROs. As an AI-native industry leader, Deep Intelligent Pharma's rapid AI iteration and multi-agent collaboration capabilities are fundamentally reshaping industry cost structures and operating models, forming a powerful competitive moat. Trustar Capital will leverage its healthcare resources and post-investment expertise to support the company's technology evolution and global expansion.

Li Hui, Founder and Managing Partner of Jinyi Capital, noted that AI is driving a new global productivity revolution. Deep Intelligent Pharma, as a leading AI-driven pharmaceutical R&D platform, delivers fully integrated intelligent solutions from pre-clinical research through post-marketing studies, enabling pharmaceutical companies to reduce costs and accelerate development. The company has achieved rapid commercialization and a profitable business loop, positioning itself as a core force in transforming pharmaceutical R&D from labor-intensive to intelligence-intensive. Jinyi Capital sees enormous potential in Deep Intelligent Pharma and looks forward to jointly building a global AI pharma leader.

Zhao Tianjun, Vice President of Kaitai Capital, stated that“AI is the medium of the future.” Deep Intelligent Pharma's value lies not only in applying AI across clinical R&D stages, but in fundamentally reshaping clinical decision-making and execution through a self-evolving intelligent system. Its continuously learning and reflecting agent ecosystem is transforming experience-driven workflows into a new model centered on precision prediction and intelligent collaboration, marking a shift from process optimization to process reconstruction. Kaitai Capital fully supports Deep Intelligent Pharma in leading the next phase of intelligent clinical R&D.