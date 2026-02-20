India Joins US-Led Pax Silica To Boost AI, Semiconductor Cooperation

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) congratulated India for joining the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative, stating that this landmark step further strengthens the strategic partnership between our two democracies. The initiative advances cooperation on Al, semiconductors, and supply chain security, while reinforcing a shared economic security framework among trusted allies and partners.

The initiative was formalized today on the sidelines of the India Al Impact Summit 2026 in the presence of Ambassador Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia; Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology; Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs; and S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, underscoring the high-level commitment on both sides.

Strengthening Strategic and Economic Security

USISPF, in a statement, said that India's participation reflects its growing strategic role in critical and emerging technologies, supported by its third-largest reserves of rare earth elements and other critical minerals. At the same time, the United States continues to play a central role in advanced semiconductor design, frontier Al innovation, and the development of secure technology ecosystems.

Together, both countries are uniquely positioned to build resilient, trusted, and diversified supply chains from energy and critical minerals to high-end manufacturing and infrastructure. In an evolving geopolitical environment, India's entry into Pax Silica will help strengthen secure and diversified supply chains for semiconductors, critical minerals, Al infrastructure, and emerging energy technologies. The initiative also reflects the growing convergence between Washington and New Delhi on economic security, trusted technology standards, and the protection of critical infrastructure, according to the statement.

Paving the Way for Collaborative Projects

"USISPF looks forward to working closely with both administrations, industry leaders, and policymakers on both sides to translate this strategic convergence into concrete investments and collaborative projects. Such efforts will enhance resilience, leverage India's resource base and talent pool, deepen U.S. technology leadership, and advance mutual prosperity, technological progress, and economic security among allies and trusted partners," USISPF said.

About the Pax Silica Initiative

India formally joined the Pax Silica coalition on Friday, aimed at securing the "silicon stack" from critical minerals to advanced AI systems. Vaishnaw said innovation was driving cost efficiencies globally. "People are looking at reducing power cost by 50 per cent. The same thing will happen in chip cost. So much innovation is happening," he said.

Pax Silica is envisioned as a strategic coalition of trusted nations committed to securing the "silicon stack", from critical minerals and semiconductor fabrication to advanced AI systems and deployment infrastructure. The initiative seeks to reduce overconcentration in global supply chains, prevent economic coercion, and ensure that emerging technologies are developed and governed by open, democratic societies. (ANI)

