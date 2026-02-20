Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Investors In Nuscale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) After Class Action Filing

NuScale, headquartered in Corvallis, Oregon, develops small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) and innovative nuclear energy solutions for global power generation. Its core technology, the NuScale Power Module (“NPM”), is designed to generate energy within a broader power plant.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NuScale's exclusive commercialization partner, ENTRA1 Energy LLC, had no meaningful experience in owning, financing, or operating nuclear power projects; (ii) the purported experience and qualifications attributed to ENTRA1 actually referred to principals of the Habboush Group, a distinct entity without significant nuclear energy experience; and (iii) NuScale's commercialization strategy was exposed to undisclosed risks of failure, delays, regulatory challenges, and other setbacks.

According to the lawsuit, the truth was revealed on November 6, 2025, when NuScale disclosed that general and administrative expenses had surged more than 3,000% to $519 million for the third fiscal quarter, primarily due to a $495 million payment to ENTRA1 under an agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority. The Company also revealed that its net loss skyrocketed to $532 million for the quarter.

On this news, NuScale Class A shares declined more than 12% over a two-day trading period, from a closing price of $32.46 per share on November 6, 2025 to a close of $28.43 per share on November 10.

