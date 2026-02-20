Poland Bans Chinese Cars From Military Facilities

The Chief of the General Staff of Poland, General Veslav Kukula, has decided to ban Chinese-made vehicles from entering protected military installations, AzerNEWS reports.

The decision is largely driven by concerns over the security of data collected by these vehicles, especially as modern vehicles increasingly integrate digital systems capable of recording and transmitting sensitive information.

The ban was announced on February 17 by Colonel Marek Petrzak, press secretary of the Polish Army's General Staff. In a statement, the press office said:

"Following a thorough analysis of the risks associated with the growing integration of digital systems into vehicles and the potential for uncontrolled data collection and use, the Chief of the General Staff has decided to prohibit vehicles manufactured in the People's Republic of China from entering protected military installations."

The measure is intended to strengthen the protection of the armed forces' critical infrastructure and minimize potential threats, including the risk of leakage of confidential or classified information.

Unit commanders are instructed to provide secure parking spaces outside protected areas whenever possible, so that personnel who own restricted vehicles can park them safely.

The restrictions do not apply to publicly accessible military facilities, such as hospitals, or to vehicles operated by the army and other emergency services during official duties or rescue operations within military zones.

This move reflects a broader trend among NATO members and other Western militaries, which are increasingly cautious about foreign-made technology that could pose cybersecurity risks. Similar bans have been applied to smartphones, drones, and networking equipment in critical defense infrastructure, highlighting the growing intersection of digital technology and national security.