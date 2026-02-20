Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Derailed Swiss Freight Train Restricts Services In Winterthur

Derailed Swiss Freight Train Restricts Services In Winterthur


2026-02-20 02:10:46
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A freight locomotive has derailed near to Winterthur train station in northern Switzerland, resulting in disrupted services over the weekend. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Derailed Swiss freight train restricts services in Winterthur This content was published on February 20, 2026 - 16:35 1 minute Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Entgleiste Güterlok beschädigt Weiche in Winterthur Original Read more: Entgleiste Güterlok beschädigt Weiche in Winte

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Because points were damaged, there will now be restrictions on S-Bahn services over the weekend.

One of the carriages of the freight locomotive jumped off the rails, Swiss Federal Railways reported. No-one was injured in the incident.

The S7 and S19 are affected by the restrictions on train services. The restrictions are expected to last until 1am on Monday.

More More Salvage begins of Swiss train derailed by avalanche

This content was published on Feb 20, 2026 Recovery of derailed Swiss train is underway.

Read more: Salvage begins of Swiss train derailed by aval

MENAFN20022026000210011054ID1110769011



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search