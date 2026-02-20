Derailed Swiss Freight Train Restricts Services In Winterthur

Because points were damaged, there will now be restrictions on S-Bahn services over the weekend.

One of the carriages of the freight locomotive jumped off the rails, Swiss Federal Railways reported. No-one was injured in the incident.

The S7 and S19 are affected by the restrictions on train services. The restrictions are expected to last until 1am on Monday.

This content was published on Feb 20, 2026 Recovery of derailed Swiss train is underway.