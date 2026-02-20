Jordan Law Launches 'Drivevault,' A Free Mobile App Designed To Help Drivers Stay Prepared Before And After An Accident

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Jordan Law today announced the launch of DriveVault, a free mobile app designed to help drivers stay organized, informed, and prepared in the event of a car accident.

DriveVault is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Car accidents are unpredictable and often overwhelming. DriveVault was created to give drivers a simple, practical tool to manage critical information before, during, and after an accident - all in one place.

“We've seen firsthand how stressful the moments after a crash can be,” said [Spokesperson Name], [Title] at Jordan Law.“DriveVault is designed to help people stay calm and organized. It's a preparedness tool first - legal help is there only if someone wants it.”

A Preparedness Tool for Everyday Drivers

DriveVault is free to download and designed for anyone who drives. Key features include:

Secure Document Storage

Users can store photos of:

Driver's licenses

Medical insurance cards

Auto insurance cards

All documents are stored locally on the user's device.

Accident Notes & Documentation

DriveVault allows users to:

Record accident details such as date, time, and location

Document parties involved and witnesses

Attach photos and videos

Save structured and free-form notes

Users can also choose to send their information directly to Jordan Law if they would like legal assistance.

Step-by-Step Accident Guidance

The app includes a clear checklist outlining recommended steps to take after a car accident, helping users stay focused on safety and documentation.

Find Local Support

DriveVault provides access to commonly needed post-accident services, including:

Medical providers

Tow trucks

Auto body shops

Other roadside resources

Vehicle Maintenance Tracking

Beyond accident support, DriveVault allows users to log vehicle maintenance and service history, helping drivers stay organized throughout the life of their vehicle.

Designed With Clarity and Calm in Mind

DriveVault features a clean, modern interface built to reduce confusion during high-stress situations. The app includes bilingual functionality, allowing users to toggle between English and Spanish.

Jordan Law emphasizes that DriveVault is a preparedness tool and does not replace emergency services.

“In an emergency, drivers should always call 911,” said [Spokesperson Name].“Using the app does not create an attorney-client relationship. Our goal is simply to provide a helpful resource for the community.”

Availability

DriveVault is now available as a free download at

About Jordan Law

Jordan Law is a Denver-based personal injury law firm representing individuals and families throughout Colorado. The firm focuses on helping clients navigate the legal process following serious accidents and injuries.



Media Contact:

Kevin Tully

Jordan Law

303-766-8153

