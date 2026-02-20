Cobalt Market To Hit 398 Mn Tons By 2031 At 8.98% CAGR On Strong EV, Aerospace, And 5G Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The cobalt market is gaining momentum as rising electric vehicle battery production, expanding aerospace superalloys demand, and accelerating 5G infrastructure deployment strengthen long-term consumption trends.

Hyderabad, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the cobalt market is set to grow from 258.99 million tons in 2026 to 398.2 million tons by 2031 , reflecting a t 8 . 98 % CAGR. Demand continues to climb on the back of battery-grade sulfate, aerospace superalloys, and advanced magnetic materials, while supply remains tight. The DRC accounts for about 76% of global mined cobalt, and its four-month export halt in early 2026 pushed spot prices up, highlighting ongoing supply-risk concerns. New output from Indonesia's HPAL projects and emerging North American sulfide assets will help ease constraints, and the market benefits from broad use cases-from batteries to aerospace, defense components, and 5G equipment-supporting steady growth across cycles.

Cobalt Market: Emerging Trends and Developments

Expanding Use in Rechargeable Power Systems

Growing reliance on rechargeable batteries continues to shape cobalt use as EV adoption accelerates. Even with efforts to reduce cobalt content in advanced chemistries, it remains important for performance and durability, prompting producers to secure material in advance to manage market uncertainty and support new refining and recycling capacity.

Strengthening Demand from Aerospace Engine Manufacturing

Aerospace activity is also lifting demand as engine programs ramp back up and rely heavily on cobalt-based superalloys. Strict qualification standards limit substitution, giving miners and refiners a reliable, high-value outlet that helps balance the more volume-driven battery segment.

Rising Need for Cobalt-Based Machining Tools

Machining industries are increasing their use of cobalt-rich tooling to handle tougher next-generation metals, with manufacturers reporting steady interest as aircraft fleets undergo more frequent maintenance cycles.

Cobalt Market Segmentation:

By Form:

Chemical Compound

Metal

Purchased Scrap

By Applications:

Batteries

Alloys



Catalysts

Tool Materials

Magnets

Ceramics and Pigments

By Production Source:

Primary

Secondary

By End-user Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Utilities

Industrial Machinery and Tooling

Geography (Production)

Australia

Canada

China

Democratic Republic of Congo

Cuba

Indonesia



Morocco

Russia

United States

Rest of World

Geography (Consumption)

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy



Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle-East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle-East and Africa

Cobalt Market Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific continues to anchor the global cobalt sector, supported by China's deeply integrated refining and mining partnerships that reinforce its strong position in battery materials. South Korea and Japan are broadening their upstream reach through new investments in emerging production hubs, signaling a gradual shift toward a more diversified supply structure. Across North America, policy incentives are speeding up efforts to build domestic refining and processing capacity

BHP

CMOC

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited

Eramet

Eurasian Resources Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.



Freeport-McMoRan

GECAMINES SA

Glencore

Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd.

Jervois

Jinchuan Group International Resources Co. Ltd

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

Sherritt International Corporation

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

Umicore

Vale S.A.

Wheaton Precious Metals

