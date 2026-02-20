Edge AI Moves Into Defense Spotlight As Government Contracts Accelerate Autonomous Security Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DefenseWireNews Editorial Coverage: Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how governments approach defense, security and situational awareness in an increasingly complex global environment. As modern threats evolve across physical and digital domains, AI-enabled solutions capable of delivering real-time intelligence and autonomous decision support are becoming critical for national security operations. For government agencies, the ability to process and act on data at the tactical edge, where connectivity may be limited and response times are measured in seconds, is emerging as a foundational requirement for next-generation defense infrastructure. One company focused on providing defense solutions in this space is Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), which was just awarded a subcontract agreement to supply AI-powered edge processing systems to the U.S. government under a $1 million subcontract from a prime contractor. The systems' internal development and low-rate initial production (LRIP) supporting this award were funded through strategic investments from leading U.S. firms includingand, highlighting growing industry collaboration around advanced AI-enabled defense technologies.



Safe Pro Group is a mission-driven technology company focused on AI-enabled defense, security and situational awareness solutions. Ondas' and Unusual Machines' involvement in strategic investments supporting Safe Pro's development reflects their commitment to driving innovation and development of defense technologies.

AI-Driven Situational Awareness in Modern Defense

Governments worldwide are accelerating adoption of AI-enabled situational awareness tools as security environments become more complex and data-intensive. Modern military operations increasingly rely on autonomous systems, sensor networks and real-time analytics to maintain operational superiority.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), deploying AI capabilities at the tactical edge allows forces to process intelligence locally, enabling faster decision-making even in contested or disconnected environments.“Edge AI brings inference directly onto the devices and systems where data is generated,” CSIS reports.“By processing information locally, it can act in real time, preserve bandwidth, and reduce exposure to contested networks. These qualities make it a strategic technology for U.S. national security.”

Edge-based AI systems are particularly valuable for surveillance, reconnaissance and threat detection because they reduce reliance on centralized data centers. Defense technology experts note that local processing reduces latency and improves resilience against communication disruptions or cyber threats, both of which are increasing concerns in modern conflict scenarios.

These capabilities also support mission-critical tasks such as explosive hazard detection, border security monitoring, disaster response and humanitarian demining operations. AI models integrated into unmanned aerial systems allow rapid analysis of imagery and sensor data, transforming drones from passive data collectors into active intelligence platforms capable of autonomous threat identification.

As government agencies seek scalable, secure solutions that operate independently of cloud infrastructure, the demand for advanced AI-powered edge processing platforms continues to grow. This evolving operational landscape underscores the strategic importance of Safe Pro's subcontract award and the solutions it is developing for defense and security applications.

Subcontract Enables Edge AI Deployment for Government

The subcontract agreement awarded to Safe Pro establishes a pathway for delivering AI-powered edge processing systems designed for government use. According to the company's announcement, Safe Pro will supply AI processing systems under a $1 million subcontract issued by a U.S. government prime contractor.

Edge processing systems allow data to be analyzed directly at the source rather than relying on remote cloud infrastructure. For defense applications, this architecture reduces latency and ensures operational continuity in environments where communications may be degraded, jammed or unavailable. These advantages are especially important for autonomous platforms such as drones, robotics and mobile surveillance systems operating in dynamic or hostile conditions.

AI-powered edge systems also enhance situational awareness by enabling real-time classification and detection capabilities. For example, computer vision models can analyze drone imagery to identify threats, hazards or environmental changes immediately, supporting faster decision-making for operators and command structures. By embedding intelligence directly into hardware platforms, these solutions reduce bandwidth requirements while improving operational responsiveness.

The subcontract represents more than a procurement milestone; it signals growing confidence in AI-enabled situational awareness technologies as essential components of government defense infrastructure. As military and security agencies increasingly prioritize autonomy and rapid intelligence processing, edge computing solutions such as those developed by Safe Pro are positioned to play a central role in future deployments.

Strategic Investment Supporting LRIP Development

A key aspect of the announcement is that the internal development and low-rate initial production (LRIP) supporting the subcontract were funded through strategic investments from ONDAS and Unusual Machines. LRIP represents a critical transition phase in defense technology development, bridging the gap between prototype engineering and full-rate deployment.

LRIP allows programs to produce limited quantities of systems to validate manufacturing processes, confirm design stability and provide units for operational testing before large-scale production begins. The LRIP phase helps establish an initial production base and ensures readiness for full-rate production by completing manufacturing development and supporting initial operational test and evaluation activities. Industry acquisition guidance further explains that LRIP enables manufacturers to test production workflows, refine system performance and reduce risk prior to scaling manufacturing, making it a key landmark in transitioning advanced technologies into deployable defense systems.

The involvement of ONDAS and Unusual Machines in the award funding suggests alignment among industry stakeholders focused on advancing AI-enabled aerial intelligence and situational awareness platforms. Investments supporting internal development and early production can accelerate timelines for delivering advanced capabilities to government users, particularly when technologies require integration with existing defense ecosystems. By securing funding for LRIP activities, Safe Pro is positioning itself to move from development into early production readiness, strengthening its ability to fulfill government contracts and scale deployment of AI-enabled systems.

A Mission-Driven AI Defense Innovator

Safe Pro Group is a mission-driven technology company focused on AI-enabled defense, security and situational awareness solutions. The company develops advanced AI platforms designed to enhance operational safety and intelligence across defense, humanitarian and homeland security applications.

A core component of Safe Pro's technology portfolio is its SPOTD platform, which uses machine learning and computer vision to analyze drone imagery and detect explosive threats. By leveraging commercially available drones combined with proprietary AI software, the company aims to provide safer and more efficient alternatives to traditional manual analysis methods.

Safe Pro's ecosystem includes AI software solutions, protective equipment offerings and drone-based services designed to operate together to deliver integrated situational awareness capabilities. Built on a cloud-based infrastructure powered by Amazon Web Services, its platforms target government, law enforcement, humanitarian and commercial markets. The company's focus on real-time intelligence, autonomous analysis and scalable AI deployment aligns closely with the increasing demand from government agencies for advanced situational awareness technologies capable of operating at the tactical edge.

Strategic Investors Driving Defense Technology Innovation

ONDAS Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) is a technology company focused on private wireless networks and autonomous drone solutions for industrial and government markets. Through its subsidiaries, including Ondas Autonomous Systems, the company develops advanced aerial platforms and communications infrastructure designed for defense, security and critical infrastructure applications.

Ondas' involvement in strategic investments supporting Safe Pro's development reflects its broader commitment to advancing autonomous aerial intelligence capabilities. The company has positioned itself as a provider of secure wireless networking and drone technologies that enable enhanced situational awareness and operational safety for government users. By supporting LRIP activities, Ondas contributes to accelerating deployment of AI-enabled systems aligned with its own ecosystem of autonomous technologies.

Unusual Machines Inc. (NYSE: UMAC) is focused on drone technologies and components supporting both commercial and government markets. The company is focused on developing advanced drone hardware and systems that support next-generation aerial robotics and autonomy.

UMAC's strategic investment in Safe Pro underscores its interest in expanding AI-enabled capabilities within the drone ecosystem. As unmanned systems increasingly rely on embedded intelligence and edge processing, collaboration between hardware developers and AI software providers becomes essential. By supporting Safe Pro's development and LRIP efforts, Unusual Machines contributes to advancing integrated defense and situational awareness solutions designed for government deployment.

