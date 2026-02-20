Arista Vault Founder On Creating Smart Wallets After Losing His Own

Arista Vault co-founder Atul Gupta was inspired to start the company after his wallet was stolen. Gupta, who attended the AI India Impact Summit in the national capital, explained that his start-up designs products with features that ensures that no one would lose their gadgets. "Yes, so all of these things have started when I lost my wallet in the year 2017. I lost many cards and I had an interview appointment for a passport but I couldn't turn up. That is the reason we just thought to solve the problem. That's how we have launched our first version of smart wallets. Smart wallets are those which are live trackable wallet. You will never lose your wallet and with the help by using this smart wallet you will never lose your phone as well. So we have majorly three categories of products. We have been featured in Shark Tank India as well," he said.

The Zarvis Smart Luggage Line

Gupta detailed his company's smart luggage line Zarvis. "The most famous category is our Zarvis. Zarvis is a smart luggage. Till date, we were carrying the luggage. Now luggage can carry you. So it has a ride on mode. It has a follow me feature. It can follow you. It has a two-wheel balance mode, if you need to climb, you can easily go. These are the main features of this service. Then, in the luggage segment itself, we have live trackable luggage as well. Because you see in a railway station or airport, sometimes airlines don't tell you where your luggage is and you are always getting worried.... So we are removing that worry," he said.

"You will have live trackability. You can tell the airport staff that this is my live location of luggage. That is also having a full allowance from the airline regulations as well. And it is having a live trackability worldwide. So these are the smart luggage. Then I will come to the second category, that is smart bags," he added.

Smart Bags and Trackable Accessories

Gupta said that his company has also created bags with fingerprint locks and GPS tracking. "So we have launched those kind of bags which is having a fingerprint lock access so that making it smarter so that no other person than you will be able to open that. So that is a smart way of uh Smart Bag. Third category, as I told you about the wallet, we also have accessories, keychains, and smart passport holders because you cannot afford to lose your passport. So our passport holder can give you a live trackability for three years, Android and iOS both," he said.

Future Innovations: Smart School Bags

"So these are the products we have launched. We are going to launch the smart school bags as well. That is very interesting because at the age of kids, at the age of six to 14, you know India is now in Tier 1 cities, especially, there are nuclear families. Parents are always worried for their children, about their whereabouts. Even if they tend to come even 10 minutes or 15 minutes delayed, they're always worried. We are going to launch these smart school bags, which will have live trackability. You can always see the live location of your child. And it's not only the parents, father or mother, but both can track because it is also having a live sharing option as well. Once you share it, will be there," he added.

About the India AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam was began on February 16 Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence. The Summit is the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South.(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)