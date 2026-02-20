403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chewsdaytm Wins 2026 Dog Treat Product Of The Year Award - Award-Winning Treats To Launch This Spring
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Chewsday TM, a Targeted PetCare brand, is proud to announce that it has won the 2026 Product of the Year Award in the highly competitive“Dog Treat” category.
Voted on by 40,000 American shoppers in the nation's largest consumer survey of product innovation and conducted by global research partner Kantar, Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award. According to Kantar, 62% of shoppers say they are more likely to purchase a product recommended by fellow consumers, making the Product of the Year seal a trusted symbol of quality and innovation.
“Dog parents have been begging for better treats, and we've been listening,” said Brian Quinn, VP of Marketing at Targeted PetCare.“After several years of development, we're excited for Chewsday's national launch this spring. With Chewsday launching online and with retail partners placing the line in more than 4,500 stores, supported by our recent Veterinarian Recommendation endorsement and now the Product of the Year Award, we've got a lot of momentum as we lead the next evolution of the dog treat category.”
Lovingly crafted and designed with purpose, every Chewsday treats combine irresistible flavor with“better-for-them” benefits so pet parents can feel good about treating their dogs every day.
Category Highlights:
Chewsday Enzymatic Dental Chews
. Enzyme-powered to help clean teeth and freshen breath
. Specially formulated to support healthy gums
. Helps break apart biofilm for advanced dental care
Chewsday Long-Lasting Chews
. Rawhide-free and highly digestible
. Formulated with natural beef collagen to support joints, skin, and coat
. Perfect for satisfying natural chewing instincts and easing boredom
Chewsday Rewarding Chews
. Limited-ingredient and functional treat formats
. Supports dogs' health with added benefits such as collagen, glucosamine & chondroitin
. Includes a functional line of jerky, puffed tots, and freeze-dried treats
Chewsday products will be available this spring at major retailers nationwide and online.
To learn more about ChewsdayTM and find a retailer near you, visit .
###
About ChewsdayTM:
Chewsday - Crafted with Purpose. Loved by Dogs.
At Chewsday, we believe every treat should delight dogs and support their well-being. Our thoughtfully crafted chews are full of flavor with“better for them” benefits - all at a price that makes treating your dog something you can feel good about every day.
Drawing on our expertise in canine nutrition and dental health, we craft every Chewsday product to support dogs physically, mentally, and emotionally - because a healthy dog is a happy dog.
About the Product of the Year Award:
Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Founded over 30 years ago, the award recognizes products across multiple categories based on the votes of tens of thousands of consumers, providing shoppers worldwide with a trusted guide.
For more information, visit .
Voted on by 40,000 American shoppers in the nation's largest consumer survey of product innovation and conducted by global research partner Kantar, Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award. According to Kantar, 62% of shoppers say they are more likely to purchase a product recommended by fellow consumers, making the Product of the Year seal a trusted symbol of quality and innovation.
“Dog parents have been begging for better treats, and we've been listening,” said Brian Quinn, VP of Marketing at Targeted PetCare.“After several years of development, we're excited for Chewsday's national launch this spring. With Chewsday launching online and with retail partners placing the line in more than 4,500 stores, supported by our recent Veterinarian Recommendation endorsement and now the Product of the Year Award, we've got a lot of momentum as we lead the next evolution of the dog treat category.”
Lovingly crafted and designed with purpose, every Chewsday treats combine irresistible flavor with“better-for-them” benefits so pet parents can feel good about treating their dogs every day.
Category Highlights:
Chewsday Enzymatic Dental Chews
. Enzyme-powered to help clean teeth and freshen breath
. Specially formulated to support healthy gums
. Helps break apart biofilm for advanced dental care
Chewsday Long-Lasting Chews
. Rawhide-free and highly digestible
. Formulated with natural beef collagen to support joints, skin, and coat
. Perfect for satisfying natural chewing instincts and easing boredom
Chewsday Rewarding Chews
. Limited-ingredient and functional treat formats
. Supports dogs' health with added benefits such as collagen, glucosamine & chondroitin
. Includes a functional line of jerky, puffed tots, and freeze-dried treats
Chewsday products will be available this spring at major retailers nationwide and online.
To learn more about ChewsdayTM and find a retailer near you, visit .
###
About ChewsdayTM:
Chewsday - Crafted with Purpose. Loved by Dogs.
At Chewsday, we believe every treat should delight dogs and support their well-being. Our thoughtfully crafted chews are full of flavor with“better for them” benefits - all at a price that makes treating your dog something you can feel good about every day.
Drawing on our expertise in canine nutrition and dental health, we craft every Chewsday product to support dogs physically, mentally, and emotionally - because a healthy dog is a happy dog.
About the Product of the Year Award:
Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Founded over 30 years ago, the award recognizes products across multiple categories based on the votes of tens of thousands of consumers, providing shoppers worldwide with a trusted guide.
For more information, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment