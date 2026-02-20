Jayant Chaudhary: Indian Firms Need AI Teams, Must Upskill Workforce

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary on Friday said that every enterprise in India should establish AI teams while simultaneously focusing on upskilling and reskilling their workforce.

Speaking to reporters at the AI Impact Summit, he urged young people, especially students in schools and colleges, to see the present moment as an opportunity. He said that this is the best time for the youth of the country to prepare themselves for the future driven by artificial intelligence. "Every enterprise in India should have AI teams, but they should also be looking at upskilling and reskilling their workforce. And for the fresh entrance, I will tell the young people, boys and girls of India, who are in school and colleges, this is the best time to be young," said Jayant Chaudhary.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, reflects on the transformative potential of AI, aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and the global principle of AI for Humanity. This summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

Guiding Principles of the Summit

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

PM Modi's MANAV Vision

PM Narendra Modi unveiled the MANAV Vision (Moral and Ethical Systems, Accountable Governance, National Sovereignty, Accessible and Inclusive, Valid and Legitimate).

Key Partnerships and Launches

Tata Group & OpenAI announced a partnership to build 100 MW of AI infrastructure in India, scalable to 1 GW. The summit saw the launch of BharatGen Param2 (a 17-billion parameter model for 22 languages) and new large language models from Sarvam AI.

Expo Extended

The India AI Impact Expo was extended by one day, concluding on February 21, due to strong public interest. (ANI)

