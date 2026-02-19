DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of North Star Fertility Partners LLC Clients Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a class action law firm based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at North Star Fertility Partners LLC (“Northstar”). Northstar learned of a data breach between August 12, 2025, and August 17, 2025.

About North Star Fertility Partners LLC

Northstar Fertility Partners LLC is a Boston-based network of fertility clinics, hospital groups, individual doctors, and attorneys that has helped over 11,500 babies into the world through their surrogacy and egg donation programs.

What happened?

North Star Fertility Partners was informed of a cybersecurity incident involving its third-party vendor, Salesloft, which occurred between August 12 and August 17, 2025. The breach involved unauthorized access to a database hosted on the Salesforce platform.

Upon learning of the issue, Northstar initiated an investigation with the assistance of a cybersecurity firm. The investigation determined that the affected database may have contained certain personal information, including names and driver's license numbers. Northstar began mailing notification letters in February 2026.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Northstar, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Northstar data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: ...

Web:

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

