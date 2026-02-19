Associate Professor of Public Law, The University of Melbourne

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

William Partlett is an Associate Professor at Melbourne Law School and Stephen Charles Fellow at the Centre for Public Integrity.

He writes and teaches in the field of public law. Before coming to Melbourne, Professor Partlett was an Assistant Professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Columbia University Law School, and a Fellow at The Brookings Institution. Professor Partlett holds a JD from Stanford Law School as well as a DPhil in History and MPhil in Russian and East European Studies from the University of Oxford (where he was a Clarendon Scholar). He also holds a bachelors degree in International Affairs and Public Policy from Princeton University.

A fuller description of his research interests, methodology, and publications can be found at His most recent book explores why the Russian Constitution matters to understanding Russia, authoritarian forms of politics, and the current threat to democratic politics. Available here:

2015–present Associate professor, University of Melbourne



2009 Stanford Law School, Law

2006 University of Oxford, Doctorate in Soviet History

2003 University of Oxford, Masters in Russia and East European Studies 2001 Princeton University, Bachelors in Public and International Affairs

ExperienceEducation