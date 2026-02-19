Ecosense Launches Interactive Radon Map, Transforming Public Data Into Actionable Risk Insights Nationwide

San Jose, Calif. - February 19, 2026 - The Ecosense Radon Map, a new interactive platform created to visualize radon risk across the United States, is officially unveiled today by Ecosense®, a pioneer in smart radon detection technology. By unifying reliable public datasets into a single, easy-to-use experience, the map gives professionals, renters, and homeowners clearer insight into radon risks in the places where they live and work.

The platform, available at, compiles publicly available data from participating state health department datasets and the CDC Environmental Public Health Tracking Network. Where appropriate, anonymized Ecosense measurement insights are layered on top to enhance regional context and fill data gaps. The initiative supports Ecosense's mission to reduce lung cancer associated with radon exposure by increasing awareness and making it easier to access relevant, easily comprehensible information.

Even though radon gas has consistently been the primary cause of lung cancer among non-smokers, location-based risk information has remained difficult for the public to interpret and act upon. Existing datasets are fragmented and difficult to read, and rarely provide a clear pathway to action. By converting intricate environmental health data into easily understood risk indicators and recommendations, the Ecosense Radon Map fills this knowledge gap and guides users toward informed decisions.

The platform has a feature that lets users see an overview of the US with a color-coded map showing the relative risk of radon levels, categorized as low, moderate, or high, and gain localized information by entering a ZIP code. Visitors can explore clickable regional summaries and zoom or pan the map using interactive navigation tools.

The following are the EPA Radon Guidelines that individuals should keep in mind when reviewing radon levels within their ZIP code or elsewhere:

Each local summary panel provides:



Median radon test results

Percentage of readings above the EPA action level (≥ 4 pCi/L)

Highest recorded radon levels Transparent data source attribution

“Radon risk has always been a data problem as much as a health problem,” says Ecosense CEO Insoo Park.“We have created an easy-to-use visual interface that collects public data from government sources to help people and businesses make educated decisions about testing for radon and continually monitoring radon levels to keep families healthy. But remember, homes with average indoor radon levels at or above the EPA Action Level are found in counties and zip codes ranked as Low Risk. The only way to know is to test.”

The Ecosense Radon Map helps users better understand regional trends and put their test results in context to determine whether to consider additional testing or mitigation. The platform delivers professional-quality tools, along with continuous monitoring solutions and educational materials, to provide a clear connection between knowledge and action.

In addition to its practical advantages, the launch signifies Ecosense's strategic advancement. The program strengthens the company's leadership in environmental health education and scientific transparency by positioning it as a provider of radon intelligence and insight delivery in addition to being a device manufacturer.

Since its inception, Ecosense has focused on developing technologies to quantify and understand invisible radon gas. Ecosense is committed to continuously improving the Radon Map by incorporating new data collected through its technology, helping keep the information accurate and up to date. The Ecosense Radon Map extends this vision into the data experience itself, transforming how communities see and understand radon risk in their environment.

For more information about Ecosense, its products, or the Ecosense Radon Map, please visit For all other press inquiries and requests, please contact Thomas Mustac, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at....

About Ecosense®

Based in Silicon Valley, Ecosense® is a leader in smart radon detection technology, providing accurate, real-time monitoring solutions for professionals and consumers alike. Its patented ion chamber technology - validated by the University of Michigan and Kansas State University Radon Chamber - delivers research-grade accuracy in minutes, not days. Ecosense's innovations, including the EcoQube® (TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021), EcoBlu, and EcoQube Flex, continue to redefine standards for health-focused environmental sensing worldwide.