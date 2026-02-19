Uttarakhand CM Dhami Approves Rs 5.39 Crore For ATC Tower In Dehradun

CM Approves Funds for Helidrome and State Campaign

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday approved the release of Rs 5.39 crore for the construction of an ATC tower at the Doon Helidrome in Tarla Nagal in Dehradun district.

The Chief Minister has also approved the sanction of a total amount of Rs 2.35 crore from the State Contingency Fund to districts for making various arrangements for the successful implementation of the Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar campaign.

Funding for Disaster Preparedness and Public Amenities

According to the Chief Minister's Office, in view of disaster preparedness, the Chief Minister has approved the release of Rs 10.66 crore to the Disaster Management Department for upgrading communication systems in the financial year 2025-26.

New Public Facilities Sanctioned

"Approval has been granted for the construction of high-tech toilets at three locations under the Kashipur Municipal Corporation area: a 7-seater facility at Tanda Tiraha costing Rs 63.32 lakh, a 9-seater facility at Chaiti Tiraha costing Rs 69.82 lakh, and another 9-seater facility at Chaiti Mela Ground costing Rs 76.87 lakh," a release added.

The Chief Minister has approved Rs 1.58 crore for the construction of the Nagar Panchayat office building in Tapovan, Tehri Garhwal.

Additionally, an amount of Rs 11.31 lakh has been approved in the first phase for the construction of a multi-storey parking facility near Deval Bazaar (Taxi Stand) in Deval Block under the Tharali Assembly constituency.

Road Named in Honour of Martyr

Furthermore, approval has been granted to name the Kunigad-Hiruli Bazaar to Rampur-Chaukhutiya motor road in Chaukhutiya Block of Dwarahat Assembly constituency, Almora district, after martyr Subedar Bhawanidatt Joshi (Sena Medal). (ANI)

