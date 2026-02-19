Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-19 03:10:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:53 AM EST - First Majestic Silver Corp: Announced the Company's audited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. Q4 featured EBITDA of a record $338.8 million, a significant increase compared to $62.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net earnings for the quarter were $105.2 million (earnings per share of $0.17) compared to a net loss of $13.5 million (EPS of ($0.04)) in the fourth quarter of 2024. First Majestic Silver Corp. shares T are trading up $3.00 at $33.98.

Baystreet.ca

