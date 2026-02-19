403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
First Majestic Silver Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:53 AM EST - First Majestic Silver Corp: Announced the Company's audited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. Q4 featured EBITDA of a record $338.8 million, a significant increase compared to $62.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net earnings for the quarter were $105.2 million (earnings per share of $0.17) compared to a net loss of $13.5 million (EPS of ($0.04)) in the fourth quarter of 2024. First Majestic Silver Corp. shares T are trading up $3.00 at $33.98.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment