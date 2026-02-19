Blue More Yachting Opens 2026 Mediterranean Charter Season With Curated Luxury Fleet Across Turkey, Croatia And Greece

MENAFN - GetNews) Founded by a 14-year yachting industry veteran, the Estonia-headquartered company with a liaison office in Turkey delivers local Mediterranean expertise backed by European corporate standards







TALLINN, Estonia - February 19, 2026 - Blue More Yachting, a premium yacht charter company specializing in curated luxury gulet and motor yacht experiences, has officially opened bookings for the 2026 Mediterranean summer season. Headquartered in Estonia with a liaison office in Turkey and operational presence in Split, Croatia, the company delivers fully crewed, bespoke seven-day voyages designed for discerning private clients, corporate leaders and high-net-worth travelers seeking privacy, precision and world-class hospitality across the Aegean, Adriatic and Greek Island waters.

The company was founded by Murat Taşdemir, a seasoned yachting professional with over 14 years of brokerage experience in the luxury maritime sector. Having spent more than a decade matching vessels to the exact expectations of high-net-worth clientele, Taşdemir established Blue More Yachting to address a growing demand for charter experiences that go beyond standard offerings - delivering a level of curation, discretion and above-and-beyond service that defines true luxury travel.

Blue More Yachting's corporate headquarters in Estonia provides clients with the assurance of European legal frameworks and seamless international transactions. The company's liaison office in Turkey and its operational presence in Croatia ensure that every detail is managed directly on the ground - from vessel inspections and crew coordination to guest reception - with zero communication gaps between the booking process and the on-water experience.

A Fleet Built for Every Occasion

The company offers access to a curated fleet of over 240 vessels, ranging from traditional Turkish gulets - ideal for large family celebrations, reunion voyages and team-building retreats - to sleek, modern motor yachts suited for intimate executive gatherings, private getaways and milestone events. All charters are fully crewed and include private onboard chefs, dedicated hospitality staff and high-speed connectivity, ensuring that every moment on board meets the highest standard of comfort and service.

Each voyage begins with a personalized consultation. The Blue More Yachting planning team designs custom itineraries covering the most sought-after Mediterranean destinations: Bodrum, Fethiye, Göcek and Marmaris along the Turkish Riviera; Split, Dubrovnik and the Dalmatian islands along the Croatian Adriatic; and the Cyclades and Dodecanese island groups across the Greek archipelago.

A New Standard in Corporate Maritime Hospitality

Beyond private leisure, Blue More Yachting has established itself as a distinctive setting for high-level corporate hospitality. A private yacht offers what few venues can - a secure, distraction-free environment for confidential strategic discussions, executive retreats and board-level meetings conducted on the open waters of the Aegean or Adriatic.

The company's corporate charter program is designed to serve three key segments: strategic board meetings requiring absolute privacy, incentive programs that reward top-performing teams with an unparalleled Mediterranean experience, and client hospitality events that reflect an organization's prestige and attention to excellence. Full concierge support covers every logistical detail - from private airport transfers to anchorage, ensuring seamless transitions throughout the entire journey.

Partnerships and Collaboration

Blue More Yachting also works closely with luxury travel agencies and concierge firms worldwide, offering transparent and competitive commission structures built for long-term collaboration. The company's structure - with corporate headquarters in Estonia, a liaison office in Turkey and operational reach across Croatia and Greece - allows agency partners to confidently recommend Mediterranean charters backed by both deep local knowledge and international business reliability.

Founder's Vision

"After 14 years in the luxury yachting industry, I founded Blue More Yachting with one clear mission - to combine the deep local expertise that only comes from operating directly in the Mediterranean with the precision, discretion and above-and-beyond service that our clients rightfully expect," said Murat Taşdemir, Founder of Blue More Yachting. "Whether it is a family celebration along the Turkish Riviera, a confidential executive retreat on the Croatian coast, or an island-hopping adventure across Greece - we design every single voyage around our guests. That is not just our promise, it is how we operate."

The 2026 charter season runs from April through October. Early booking availability and personalized voyage consultations are now available through the company's website.

For more information and to explore the full fleet, visit or browse available charters at bluemoreyachting/yacht-charter.

About Blue More Yachting

Blue More Yachting is a premium yacht charter company headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, with a liaison office in Turkey and operational presence in Split, Croatia. Founded by industry veteran Murat Taşdemir, the company offers a curated fleet of over 240 crewed gulets and motor yachts for bespoke weekly charters across the Eastern Mediterranean. Serving private clients, corporate groups and luxury travel partners, Blue More Yachting combines 14 years of maritime expertise with European business standards to deliver voyages of unmatched quality and discretion.

For inquiries, visit .