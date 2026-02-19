SINSMART Strengthens Global Industrial Computing Strategy And Expands Into Southeast Asia E-Commerce

Strategic Expansion into Southeast Asia

SINSMART, a global industrial computer brand under Dongtintech, announced a new step in its international growth. The company will officially enter the Southeast Asian cross-border e-commerce market through Shopee in 2026. This move will make it faster and easier for customers in the region to access SINSMART's high-performance industrial computing products. It also supports Southeast Asia's growing digital adoption and industrial modernization.

Founded in 2008, SINSMART is celebrating its 18th anniversary this year. The company has served over 30,000 enterprise customers worldwide. SINSMART designs, develops, and manufactures rackmount industrial PCs, embedded computers, and rugged computing solutions. Its products are used in many industries, including automation, energy, transportation, healthcare, logistics, agriculture, and security.

Entering Southeast Asia through Shopee is an important milestone in SINSMART's global plan. The region's rapid industrial growth and digital transformation are increasing demand for reliable computing systems. By using cross-border e-commerce, SINSMART can provide faster access to products while building stronger partnerships with regional distributors, OEMs, and technology integrators.

SINSMART Advantages

Custom Solutions for OEMs and Integrators

SINSMART is strong in providing customer-focused customization. Many OEMs and system integrators have special technical needs. SINSMART works with them to create tailored hardware solutions, optimize performance, and make sure products work with specific software and equipment.

The company also provides long product lifecycles and responsive technical support. This helps customers complete projects faster while keeping high quality and compliance standards.

“SINSMART's expansion into Southeast Asia reflects our commitment to supporting customers wherever industrial innovation is growing,” said a company spokesperson Leo Xiao.“As we celebrate our 18th anniversary, we continue to invest in R&D, uphold product reliability, and strengthen long-term collaboration with global partners.”

Quality Assurance and Global Service

Quality assurance and global service capability are central to SINSMART's growth strategy. The company applies rigorous testing and manufacturing standards to ensure that every product meets the expectations of mission-critical environments. Serving tens of thousands of enterprise customers worldwide, SINSMART has established a reputation for dependable performance and responsive technical assistance. Its global perspective allows the company to understand regional market needs while maintaining consistent product excellence across international deployments.

About SINSMART

SINSMART is a global industrial computer brand under Dongtintech, founded in 2008. The company designs and makes rackmount, embedded, and rugged industrial computers for OEMs, system integrators, and enterprise users across many industries. Serving over 30,000 customers worldwide, SINSMART focuses on innovation, customization, and lifecycle support to deliver reliable computing systems.

To learn more, visit .