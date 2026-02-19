QCI Expands Data Community Platform To Australia, Powering The Global Fun Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today launched its Data Community platform in Australia, bringing unified consumer intelligence to the rapidly expanding US$13 trillion global Fun Economy. By connecting venues, retailers and destination districts into a single interoperable ecosystem, the platform enables real-time insights, personalized engagement and seamless digital-to-physical experiences.

The Data Community platform enables smarter staffing, stronger tenant collaboration and more personalized engagement, helping operators manage increasingly complex, high-traffic environments. The global“Fun Economy” - spanning leisure, hospitality, retail and entertainment - is valued at over US$13 trillion, according to joint research from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and Zero Labs.

Tony Toohey, Director of TT Management welcomed the platform's availability in Australia:

“The Australian market is increasingly focused on connected, experience-led destinations,” said Toohey.“Operators here understand the importance of breaking down data silos and collaborating across venues and partners. QCI's Data Community platform arrives at the right time, enabling a more coordinated and commercially intelligent approach to managing entertainment and hospitality environments.”

Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI, described the move as an important step in expanding QCI's global footprint.

“Australia represents a sophisticated and forward-looking market for experience-driven destinations,” said Cardno.“By bringing Data Community to the region, we are equipping operators with the tools to unify their data, understand guest journeys more deeply and curate experiences - not just transactions.”

QCI's technology is deployed in more than 1,000 sites globally, including over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia and Europe. The company's platform supports leading brands across gaming, hospitality and mixed-use entertainment districts, helping operators align marketing, operations and guest engagement within a single intelligence framework.

With the launch of Data Community in Australia, QCI continues to expand its role as the intelligence layer powering connected destinations across the evolving Fun Economy.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution - whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based - enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries - be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD - Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.