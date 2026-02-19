AI Stocks Investing - Bullish Sentiment Still Holds For Key Stocks

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) As of mid-February, analysts still remain overwhelmingly bullish on investing in AI stocks, particularly NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA ), which dominates the AI chip market and continues to benefit from explosive demand for its GPUs in data centers, training large language models and emerging AI infrastructure.

Looking at analysts rankings for NVIDIA across 50+ analysts (e.g., from MarketBeat, TipRanks, and others), ratings include dozens of Buy/Strong Buy, with very few Holds and almost no Sells.

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA ) yesterday announced a multiyear, multigenerational strategic partnership with Meta (Nasdaq: META ) spanning on-premises, cloud and AI infrastructure.

Meta and NVIDIA are continuing to partner on deploying Arm-based NVIDIA GraceTM CPUs for Meta's data center production applications, delivering significant performance-per-watt improvements in its data centers as part of Meta's long-term infrastructure strategy.

The collaboration represents the first large-scale NVIDIA Grace-only deployment, supported by codesign and software optimization investments in CPU ecosystem libraries to improve performance per watt with every generation.

The companies are also collaborating on deploying NVIDIA Vera CPUs, with the potential for large-scale deployment in 2027, further extending Meta's energy-efficient AI compute footprint and advancing the broader Arm software ecosystem.

Unified Architecture Supports Meta's AI Infrastructure

Meta will deploy industry-leading NVIDIA GB300-based systems and create a unified architecture that spans on-premises data centers and NVIDIA Cloud Partner deployments to simplify operations while maximizing performance and scalability.

The bullish sentiment for IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST ), buy rating and $18 target:

Institutional Confidence – Approximately 22 institutional investors now hold 4% of IQST shares, after our Nasdaq uplisting.

Research Recognition – Litchfield Hills Research issued a detailed report with an $18 price target (Get the full report)

Momentum in Q3 – $102.8M revenue in Q3, surpassing a $400M annual run rate five months ahead of schedule. Assets per Share stand at $12.23 and Net Equity per Share at $4.66.

Revenue Run Rate: $411.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA Run Rate: $2.73 million.

Strategic Alliances – IQSTEL and Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) executed a $1M stock exchange and dividend distribution, with IQSTEL planning to distribute $500,000 in Cycurion Nasdaq shares to its shareholders as part of the partnership.

Innovation in AI – Launch of, targeting the $750B global market with vertical AI-Telecom integration, including next-gen AI for U.S. healthcare call centers.

