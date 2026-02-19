(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Toyota Launches New RAV4 (PHEV) in Japan Available in the Z grade featuring sophisticated styling and the GR SPORT with excellent maneuverability



Toyota City, Japan, Feb 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) will launch the new RAV4 (PHEV) in Japan on March 9, 2026.



Z (PHEV) (Models with options shown)



GR SPORT (PHEV) (Models with options shown) Built on the concept that "Life is an Adventure," the all-new RAV4 has been reborn as a new-generation SUV that meets diverse customer lifestyles while maintaining the RAV4's signature solid and powerful design and packaging. The hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) model launched in December 2025 has been well received by many customers. This new PHEV model further expands the 6th generation RAV4's go-anywhere, do-anything spirit by combining high off-road performance with a power supply system that makes it possible to use large amounts of electricity, even outdoors. The RAV4 (PHEV) uses a plug-in hybrid system built on an energy-efficient hybrid platform, featuring a large-capacity drive battery and support for high-output chargers. This significantly increases BEV-mode driving range and output, enabling powerful driving while remaining considerate of the environment. A new GR SPORT has also been added to the lineup, pursuing a sporty style while offering the unique power and excellent maneuverability of a PHEV. This model completes the diverse range of styles for the RAV4: Z (PHEV / HEV), Adventure (HEV), and GR SPORT (PHEV). PHEVs are one of the many important powertrains for achieving carbon neutrality. Going forward, Toyota intends to continue its multi-pathway approach, offering diverse choices to customers around the world under its new brand spirit of "to you"―car-making for a specific someone. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices

Z 2.5-liter Series Parallel Plug-in Hybrid System (A25A-FXS) E-Four Electric continuously variable transmission 6,000,000 GR SPORT 6,300,000

* Separate pricing applies for Okinawa. Includes consumption tax and does not include recycling fees.

Vehicle Outline

1. New-generation plug-in hybrid system (a Toyota first*1)



Realizing the RAV4's signature powerful off-road performance

The RAV4 (PHEV) features a new-generation plug-in hybrid system achieving world-leading*2 energy efficiency that incorporates a newly developed large-capacity battery with significantly increased capacity, enabling the system to deliver a maximum output of 242kW (329 PS). This delivers the RAV4's signature fun and powerful driving experience.

Improved BEV-mode driving range

The BEV-mode driving range of the RAV4 (PHEV) has increased from approximately 95 km*3 in conventional models to approximately 150 km*3 on a full charge thanks to the increased battery capacity and the adoption of silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors in the power control unit (PCU) to reduce power loss. This enables zero-emission travel for the majority of daily activities, from commuting and shopping to short trips.

*1 As of February 2026 *2 Comparison in mid-size SUV class. As of December 2025 according to Toyota Motor Corporation research *3 As of February 2026. Internal measurement value in BEV-mode with a full charge



2. Power supply system that can also be used outdoors

The power supply system can be used as a power source, making it possible to utilize the electricity stored in the large-capacity battery for purposes beyond driving, such as using household appliances outdoors. Alongside in-vehicle use via the outlet installed in the luggage area, the included vehicle power connector*4 can also be plugged into the standard charging inlet for use as a 100V external power socket providing up to 1,500W total.

In addition, the RAV4 (PHEV) can also be used as a power source in the unlikely event of emergencies such as power outages and disasters. By adopting HV Power Supply Mode, the vehicle can provide electricity for approximately 6.5 days at a 400W load starting from a fully charged battery and a full tank of gasoline. When Power Supply Time Priority Mode, which extends the number of days power can be supplied, is selected, the vehicle can provide electricity for approximately 7 days*5.







Connecting to the vehicle power connector

*4 The vehicle power connector cannot be used while driving *5 Test value obtained using an in-house simulator



3. Addition of a special PHEV design to the Z

The sophisticated styling of the Z features special black accents around the front, underbody, and wheel arches that are exclusive to the PHEV, enhancing its advanced and sporty appearance.







Special front lower bumper (piano black)







Special LED accent light

4. GR SPORT: Accelerating responsive driving performance

We have newly added the GR SPORT grade to the RAV4 lineup to bring the spirit of the GR sports car series to a wider range of customers―refined through motorsports and Toyota's commitment to making ever‐better cars.

The special style of the GR SPORT achieves functional beauty that combines performance pursuing front-to-rear aerodynamic balance with a sporty design. It also utilizes the drive battery as a reinforcing member to enhance body rigidity and lower the center of gravity. Furthermore, stability and controllability have been improved by using GR Performance Dampers®*6 and GR Braces to enhance handling performance.

A design that combines coolness and functionality

The front lip spoiler and wing-type rear spoiler have been designed with functional beauty in mind, not only suppressing lift but also thoroughly pursuing front-to-rear aerodynamic balance. Repeated computer analysis (CFD) and wind tunnel testing have been carried out to generate downforce not only at high speeds but also at low and medium speeds, improving stability and controllability.





Special front lip spoiler





Special rear spoiler wing

Special rear side spoiler

Meticulously crafted equipment that enhances driving performance

GR Performance Dampers®*6 and special rigidity-enhancing GR Braces

The addition of Performance Dampers imparts damping characteristics to the vehicle body itself, quickly reducing body deformation while driving and reducing unpleasant torsion and instability. Furthermore, brace reinforcement of the rear suspension members enhances direct steering feel.







GR Performance Damper







GR Brace

*6 "Performance Dampers" is a registered trademark of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.



Specially tuned suspension

The specially tuned suspension of the GR SPORT meticulously controls friction even at very low speeds, generating optimal damping force to deliver outstanding stability and controllability.



Special EPS tuning

The electric power steering has been specially tuned for the GR SPORT Normal and Sport modes of the Drive Mode Select offer a responsive steering feel and precise operability.

Sales Outline

1. Base sales volume for Japan

PHEV: 700 units per month

2. UPGRADE SELECTIONS by TOYOTA UPGRADE FACTORY

The new RAV4 offers a wide variety of genuine parts and accessories to meet various customer needs. To make these items easily accessible even after purchasing your vehicle, a selection of genuine items will go on sale online via UPGRADE SELECTIONS by TOYOTA UPGRADE FACTORY around spring 2026. In addition, upgrades to further enhance the functionality and equipment of currently owned new RAV4 models will be offered in sequence via the website below.

Click here for details (

"Achieving zero, and adding new value beyond it"

As part of efforts to pass our beautiful "Home Planet" to the next generation, Toyota has identified and is helping to solve issues faced by individuals and overall society, which Toyota calls "Achieving Zero," hoping to help reduce the negative impacts caused by these issues to people and the environment to zero. Additionally, Toyota is also looking "Beyond Zero" to create and provide greater value by continuing to diligently seek ways to improve lives and society for the future.

