Andersen Consulting Broadens Built-Asset Advisory Through Collaboration With Grinity

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Consulting has entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Grinity, a built-asset consultancy delivering technical, environmental, and sustainable development services to construction and real estate markets.

Operating across the Czech Republic and Slovakia with more than 130 professionals, Grinity serves private and public clients in commercial development, industry, technology, automotive, and sustainability. The firm provides multidisciplinary expertise in project and cost management, technical advisory, transactional services, ESG consulting, and energy optimization for buildings.

“Sustainability has become a strategic imperative, but clients also need integrated delivery across scope, cost, schedule, risk, and quality,” said Pavel Čermák, CEO of Grinity.“By combining our project and cost management, technical advisory, and energy optimization expertise with Andersen's global platform, we can deliver comprehensive, forward-looking solutions that drive long-term value for clients and their stakeholders.”

Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen, added,“Grinity has established a strong track record across project delivery and specialist advisory for the built environment. Their multidisciplinary service model - from due diligence, and project and program management to ESG and EU taxonomy advisory - complements Andersen's global capabilities and strengthens our ability to help clients navigate complex regulatory, operational, and sustainability challenges while maintaining a competitive edge.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.

